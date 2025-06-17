MEXC Exchange
Former Bangalore Police Chief Admits Extorting Government Employees and Converting Proceeds into Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 17 that according to News9live, Ningappa, the former police chief of Bangalore, India, confessed during the interrogation by the anti-corruption agency Lokayukta that he blackmailed government
PANews
2025/06/17 18:04
Meme is weak, AI takes over
By Joshua Deuk Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain Editor’s Note: As Bitcoin once again broke through $110,000, the market greed index continued to rise, especially the enthusiasm of the alt season
PANews
2025/06/17 18:00
Solana network extensions will redefine blockchain scaling | Opinion
Network extensions mark a shift in how blockchains can scale—not just by handling more transactions, but by supporting more types of applications.
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:57
Paradigm files amicus brief backing Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm
Paradigm has filed an amicus brief in federal court arguing that Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm cannot be convicted without proof that he knowingly operated a money-transmitting business. In its June 13 filing made public on Monday, Paradigm requested that…
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:54
X wipes Pump.fun and founder’s accounts in coordinated suspension spree
X has launched what appears to be a sweeping crackdown on the memecoin sector, issuing a wave of suspensions that claimed several casualties including Pump.fun and its founder. On Monday, June 16, 2025, the official platform handles for the Solana-based…
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:53
DWF Labs’ Falcon Stable gets Kaia Chain integration
DWF Labs-backed stablecoin venture, Falcon Stable or USDf, has been integrated into Kaia Chain, according to DWF Labs CEO Andrei Grachev. In a recent post, DWF Labs CEO and Head of FalconStable, Andrei Grachev announced that the USD-backed stablecoin has…
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:51
Luxxfolio, a Canadian public company, chooses Litecoin as its reserve asset
PANews reported on June 17 that according to official news, Luxxfolio Holdings, a Canadian listed company, announced that it has chosen Litecoin (LTC) as its reserve asset and called it
PANews
2025/06/17 17:49
South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum embezzled company funds to invest in cryptocurrencies and has now returned the money in full
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum (transliteration) was sued for allegedly embezzling company funds of about 4.2 billion won (about
PANews
2025/06/17 17:44
Justin Sun: TRON MicroStrategy (SRM)'s transaction volume today exceeds Alibaba and Tencent
PANews reported on June 17 that Justin Sun posted on the X platform that the transaction volume of Tron MicroStrategy (SRM) today has exceeded Alibaba (US$1.19 billion) and Tencent (US$700
PANews
2025/06/17 17:39
UK-listed Vinanz completes £3.58 million funding round to expand its Bitcoin holdings and mining operations
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Cryptonews, UK-listed Bitcoin mining company Vinanz raised 3.58 million pounds from investors, of which 3.03 million pounds were raised through retail investment
PANews
2025/06/17 17:36
