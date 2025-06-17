2025-07-04 Friday

Crypto News

Why are Bitcoin and crypto prices going down today?

Bitcoin and most cryptocurrencies retreated on Tuesday as geopolitical risks intensified ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Bitcoin (BTC) dropped from this week’s high of $108,915 to an intraday low of $105,500. Ethereum (ETH) retreated by over…
Crypto.news2025/06/17 20:43
OpenAI clashes with Microsoft over AI future, threatens lawsuit

Microsoft does not want to relinquish control over OpenAI, which is threatening a lawsuit.
Crypto.news2025/06/17 20:38
Malaysia launches digital asset hub to test stablecoins and programmable money

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Cointelegraph, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the launch of the "Digital Asset Innovation Center" plan at the 2025 Sasana seminar. The
PANews2025/06/17 20:29
ARK Invest Sells $52M in Circle Shares Just 11 Days After IPO—Profit-Taking or Red Flag?

ARK Invest has begun cashing in on its stake in stablecoin issuer Circle just 11 days after the company’s debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The firm, led by well-known Bitcoin supporter Cathie Wood, sold 342,658 shares of Circle (CRCL) on Monday, according to a trade disclosure. The transaction was valued at roughly $51.7 million. ARK Invest Trims Circle Stake After 387% Post-IPO Rally The move marks ARK’s first reduction in its Circle position since acquiring shares during the June 5 IPO. On that day, ARK snapped up around 4.49 million shares, spending $373.4 million based on the closing price. Despite the recent sale, Circle remains one of the top holdings across ARK’s three major funds: the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). 🚨 Update: Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has sold off $51.7M in Circle shares as the stablecoin company's stock hits a new peak of $151.06. pic.twitter.com/8ZyKeXPAer — Crypto Jessica (@CryptoJessXBT) June 17, 2025 The majority of the trimmed shares came from ARKK, which reduced its holdings by nearly 196,000 shares. ARKW and ARKF followed, selling 92,310 and 53,981 shares, respectively. Combined, the sale accounts for about 7.6% of ARK’s original Circle position. Circle’s stock has surged since going public. It opened at $31 on June 5 and closed at $151.06 on June 16. That represents a 387% gain in less than two weeks. The stock hit an intraday high of $165.60 before easing by the close. At yesterday’s price, ARK’s remaining 4.15 million shares are now worth approximately $628 million, well above its initial investment. The timing of ARK’s partial exit coincides with Circle reaching record highs, suggesting a possible strategy to lock in early profits amid strong market enthusiasm. Still, the asset manager maintains substantial exposure to Circle. ARKK holds the largest slice, valued at $387.7 million and making up 6.6% of its portfolio. ARKW and ARKF follow closely, each holding over 6.7% of their portfolios in CRCL. Neither ARK nor Wood has commented publicly on the sale. However, the rapid rise in Circle’s valuation raises questions about whether ARK is simply securing gains or taking a cautious approach after a steep rally. Circle’s listing and the sharp increase in its stock price have brought renewed attention to tokenization and digital asset firms entering public markets. With this sale, ARK shows it’s willing to move quickly when the numbers align. Circle’s IPO Frenzy Draws Big Players as Shares Soar 160%—But Is the Momentum Sustainable? Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of USDC, made a blockbuster trading debut on the NYSE on June 5 , with shares opening at $69.50, more than doubling its IPO price of $31. The 124% surge marked one of the most dramatic post-IPO rallies of 2025, briefly pushing Circle’s valuation to over $8 billion fully diluted. The offering raised $1.05 billion, with 34 million shares sold , 14.8 million by Circle itself and the remaining 19.2 million from existing shareholders. It followed a last-minute upsizing of the deal from 24 million to 32 million shares, driven by overwhelming demand that saw books close more than 25 times oversubscribed. Major financial institutions were quick to back the listing. BlackRock is reportedly acquiring roughly 10% of the shares , strengthening its existing ties to USDC through its management of the stablecoin’s cash reserves. 🟢 BlackRock is reportedly planning to purchase around 10% of the shares offered in @Circle upcoming IPO according to a Bloomberg report. #USDC #Circle https://t.co/yabSKAOV47 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 28, 2025 Ark Invest also made headlines by revealing plans to buy up to $150 million worth of shares at IPO . The excitement comes after Circle’s months-long preparation for a traditional listing, following the SEC filing of its Form S-1 earlier this year. Citi and JPMorgan served as lead underwriters for the deal . However, with Ark Invest selling $52 million worth of shares just 11 days post-IPO, questions are already emerging over whether the rally was driven more by hype than fundamentals. Investors are now watching closely to see if Circle can sustain this momentum, or if the sell-off signals early doubts about its long-term growth story.
CryptoNews2025/06/17 20:25
Ubyx raises $10M to build global stablecoin network as senate advances GENIUS Act

Ubyx Inc., a stablecoin infrastructure startup led by former Citigroup exec, has secured $10 million in seed funding from major backers including Galaxy Ventures and Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. Ubyx Inc., a stablecoin infrastructure startup founded by Citigroup executive Tony…
Crypto.news2025/06/17 20:23
Cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise announced that it has raised $528 million to accelerate its Bitcoin financial strategy

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Businesswire, cross-border consumer goods e-commerce group DDC Enterprise (NYSE: DDC) announced that it has signed three securities purchase agreements, planning to raise
PANews2025/06/17 20:11
Ripple’s legal moves could push XRP to 10x gains: Can it beat memecoins?

XRP’s recent moves have bulls eyeing a 10x rally, but a cheeky new challenger, Angry Pepe Fork, could steal the spotlight with meme-powered momentum and real token utility. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/06/17 20:10
Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies expands its Bitcoin reserves to approximately 166 BTC

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Newsfile Corp, Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies Corp. announced that its treasury had increased its holdings by 5 bitcoins, bringing its bitcoin
PANews2025/06/17 20:03
British listed company TAO Alpha PLC announces Bitcoin financial policy

PANews reported on June 17 that according to investing.com, British listed company TAO Alpha PLC announced that it had obtained a £5 million fixed-price convertible loan and established a new
PANews2025/06/17 19:57
Starknet: Completed the staking v2 version upgrade, plans to launch v3 and introduce Bitcoin staking before the end of the year

PANews reported on June 17 that Starknet announced on the X platform that the pledge migration has been completed, the main network has now resumed the pledge function and enabled
PANews2025/06/17 19:56

