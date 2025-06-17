MEXC Exchange
DWF Labs partner Lingling’s Telegram account was hacked
PANews reported on June 17 that DWF Labs officially announced that the Telegram account of its partner Lingling has been stolen. Please do not interact, send funds or share any
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 21:26
iPower Inc., a publicly traded company, announces a strategic shift toward crypto-finance and blockchain infrastructure services
PANews June 17 news, according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed e-commerce and supply chain platform iPower Inc. announced that the board of directors approved a major strategic transformation and will be reorganized
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 21:25
RWA backing: How do issuers ensure 1:1 peg with tokenized assets?
The question of RWA backing is not primarily a technology question but is instead a subject to other considerations, industry executives say.
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 21:19
Mark Cuban believes Trump's phone may feature cryptocurrency fees as a profit model
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Business Insider, billionaire Mark Cuban speculated on social media that the Trump family's newly released T1 phone may have a built-in crypto
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 21:17
Thailand approves five year crypto tax exemption
Thailand’s approved crypto income tax waiver only applies to crypto sales made through licensed crypto asset service providers from 2025 to late 2029.
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 21:09
NBA Player Tristan Thompson Joins DeSci Project AxonDAO as Board Member and Partner
PANews reported on June 17 that NBA player Tristan Thompson has joined the DeSci project AxonDAO as a board member and partner, according to The Block. AxonDAO is a blockchain-based
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 21:08
Web3-driven AI company PublicAI raises $10 million in two rounds of funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others
PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Block, Web3-driven artificial intelligence company PublicAI announced the completion of $10 million in financing (including $2 million in seed round financing
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 21:05
With the strong debut of American Bitcoin (ABTC) under the joint efforts of the government and business, showing a grand strategy of holding Bitcoin for the long term, the market’s interest in crypto mining has once again heated up. ABTC’s approach – running 60,000 mining machines through the Hut 8 facility and storing Bitcoin in Coinbase Custody – shows that large-scale cloud mining is becoming a key tool for the accumulation of a new generation of capital. At the same time, SIX MINING is using the same forward-looking model to provide global investors with the opportunity to directly participate in the appreciation of computing power without having to build their own mines. Unlike traditional mining, SIX MINING allows users to obtain mining income every day, truly realizing “light assets, heavy returns”. In the context of institutional entry, joining SIX MINING is no longer just an investment, but a step at the forefront of future financial trends. How to Join SIX MINING to Earn Passive Income? Click to register now ( register to get a $12 bonus ) Purchase a contract (Choose a contract plan that suits you) SIX MINING offers a variety of efficient mining contract solutions: flexible contract options tailored to your personal budget . Wait for earnings (earnings are settled every 24 hours) Withdraw earnings (earnings can be withdrawn after settlement, and can be withdrawn at any time after the principal is automatically returned upon contract expiration) Advantages of SIX MINING Signup Bonus: Once you create an account, you will receive a $12 bonus. Multiple options: The platform supports settlement of income in 9 popular currencies including BTC, SOL, USDT, etc. Fund security: SIX MINING adopts a bank-level fund supervision and protection system to ensure the security of all user funds. Highly flexible: You can increase or decrease the rented computing power at any time according to your needs and flexibly adjust your mining strategy. Affiliate Program: This program allows you to earn up to 4.5% referral bonus. Easy to manage: Users do not need to worry about the maintenance and management of mining machines, and can obtain income by purchasing contracts. Professional Support: SIX MINING platform provides 24/7 online customer service to help you solve any problems. Sustainable contracts: The contracts offered by SIX MINING are not only simple but also diverse, as they provide a variety of options to meet your investment needs. They provide a stable, risk-free fixed income. SIX MINING Mobile Application? Friendly app with a simple registration process Easy-to-navigate interface suitable for beginners Easily access and manage accounts anytime, anywhere Wide accessibility with Android and iOS options Recap Whether you are a novice in the crypto space or an old player seeking stable returns, SIX MINING opens the door to Bitcoin wealth for you. In an era when political and business giants are entering the market, seizing the opportunity and choosing a reliable platform is the key step towards financial freedom. Join SIX MINING now and start your daily income journey easily!
Share
CryptoNews
2025/06/17 20:59
Fold Holdings signs $250 million equity purchase agreement to expand Bitcoin reserves
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Globenewswire, Fold Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin financial services company, has signed a $250 million equity financing agreement, and the funds will be
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 20:57
Eigen Labs launches EigenCloud platform and receives $70 million investment from a16z crypto
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Forbes, Eigen Labs announced the launch of the EigenCloud platform, which aims to provide blockchain-level trust guarantees for Web2 and Web3 applications.
Share
PANews
2025/06/17 20:50
