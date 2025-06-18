MEXC Exchange
Chan Mo-po: Hong Kong will cooperate with Shanghai to promote the application of blockchain technology in asset management, payment settlement and other scenarios
PANews June 18 news, according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region News Bulletin, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po attended the launch ceremony of the "Shanghai-Hong Kong International
PANews
2025/06/18 10:35
Ark sold another $44.76 million of Circle shares, cashing out nearly $100 million for two consecutive days
PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Ark Invest once again sold $44.76 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on June 17, having sold $51.7 million the
PANews
2025/06/18 10:29
Antalpha Q1 financial report: total revenue reached US$13.6 million, and XAUt worth US$20 million has been purchased
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Globenewswire, Antalpha, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining ecosystem financial technology platform, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31,
PANews
2025/06/18 10:26
Russian authorities have seized an illegal mine covering 30,000 square meters, generating nearly $60,000 in monthly revenue
PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoNews, the prosecutors of the Krasnoyarsk Territory of Russia reported that a 30,000 square meter open-air illegal crypto mining farm was seized
PANews
2025/06/18 10:20
Central Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng: RMB has become the world's second largest trade financing currency
PANews reported on June 18 that Pan Gongsheng, governor of the central bank, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that the RMB has become the world's second largest trade financing
PANews
2025/06/18 10:12
Pan Gongsheng: New technologies such as blockchain and distributed ledgers drive the booming development of central bank digital currencies and stablecoins
PANews reported on June 18 that Pan Gongsheng, governor of the central bank, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that new technologies are accelerating their application in the field of
PANews
2025/06/18 10:10
Pan Gongsheng: In the future, the issuance of SDRs can be increased on a regular basis and the scale of issuance can be expanded
PANews reported on June 18 that Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum today that in theory, the SDR can better overcome
PANews
2025/06/18 10:04
Spanish Bank BBVA Advises Wealthy Clients to Invest in Bitcoin
PANews June 18 news, Spanish financial giant Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( BBVA ) an executive said on Tuesday that the bank recommends wealthy clients to invest up to 7%
PANews
2025/06/18 09:58
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.18)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/18 Update: GMGN and Pump are unblocked, so let’s continue playing music and
PANews
2025/06/18 09:55
Central Bank: Establish a digital RMB international operation center and carry out a pilot project for comprehensive reform of offshore trade financial services in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai
PANews reported on June 18 that at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, announced the establishment of the Digital RMB International Operation Center.
PANews
2025/06/18 09:53
