Anora launches OnlyStans Studio, an AI virtual influencer studio based on Spectral Lux framework
PANews reported on June 18 that according to official news, AI virtual influencer Anora announced the official launch of the AI agent influencer studio OnlyStans Studio, which supports users to
PANews
2025/06/18 16:25
China Securities Regulatory Commission allows qualified foreign investors to participate in ETF options trading from October 9
PANews reported on June 18 that the China Securities Regulatory Commission recently issued an announcement stating that after consulting with the People's Bank of China and the State Administration of
PANews
2025/06/18 16:21
Nobitex: Will fully cover potential user losses through insurance funds and internal reserves
PANews reported on June 18 that Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex issued a statement saying that it discovered that some of its infrastructure had been accessed without authorization on June 18,
PANews
2025/06/18 16:09
Iranian exchange Nobitex loses a total of about $81.7 million on Tron, EVM, and BTC chains
PANews reported on June 18 that according to the SlowMist team, the Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex detected signs of unauthorized access to some of its information infrastructure and hot wallets.
PANews
2025/06/18 16:05
Crypto ATMs banned in Washington’s Spokane city as scam losses mount
Crypto ATM operators in Washington’s Spokane City have been ordered to remove their kiosks within 60 days following a citywide ban. The decision was enacted following a unanimous vote during the Spokane City Council’s legislative session on June 17, making…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 16:04
Base game startup Uptopia completes $4 million financing, led by Pantera Capital
PANews reported on June 18 that Uptopia, the Base chain ecosystem game startup platform, announced the completion of a $4 million financing round, led by Pantera Capital, with participation from
PANews
2025/06/18 15:38
JPMorgan to pilot JPMD deposit token on Base blockchain
JPMorgan is set to test a new digital deposit token, JPMD, on Coinbase’s Base blockchain, a move that expands the bank’s blockchain footprint beyond internal systems. As reported by Bloomberg on June 17, the pilot will see a fixed amount…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 15:35
JD.com to support stablecoin shopping by launching its own HKD-backed stablecoins
Hong Kong-based e-commerce firm JD.com plans to issue its own stablecoin backed by the Hong Kong dollar by the end of 2025 and potentially support other stablecoins. In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, the e-CEO of JD CoinChain Technology Liu…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 15:34
A criminal gang was sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment for illegally raising more than 10 million yuan by using the bait of "contract speculation"
PANews reported on June 18 that according to the public account of the Danzhou Municipal People's Procuratorate, a criminal gang used the bait of "contract speculation" to invest in virtual
PANews
2025/06/18 15:30
XRP, SOL ETFs face SEC delay, but approval hopes remain
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has officially delayed decisions on two additional ETFs, adding them to a growing list of applications now facing extended timelines. According to separate filings published on Tuesday, June 17, the SEC is initiating formal…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 15:20
