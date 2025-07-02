LiquiFi Deal Boosts Coinbase Token Platform, Seeks to Simplify On-chain Vesting

Coinbase has acquired LiquiFi, a token management platform used by projects such as Uniswap Foundation, OP Labs (Optimism), Zora, and Ethena, for an undisclosed amount according to a blog post on July 2. Big news: We're acquiring @liquifi_finance , the leading token management platform for early-stage teams building onchain. Together we can support builders earlier in their journey, accelerating the path to economic freedom. pic.twitter.com/2rU9OYKxTe — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) July 2, 2025 Coinbase stated that the acquisition of LiquiFi enhances its ability to offer token cap table management, vesting, and compliance support, advancing its goal of becoming a comprehensive platform for launching and scaling on-chain businesses. LiquiFi is recognized for simplifying token ownership tracking, vesting schedules, and regulatory workflows. It has become a widely used tool among early-stage crypto teams seeking to streamline their token operations. With this integration, Coinbase seeks to address common challenges faced by builders, such as fragmented data management, legal uncertainty, and complex compliance requirements. LiquiFi automates these processes, allowing teams to operate more efficiently and with greater confidence. “Launching a token today is too hard,” said Greg Tusar, vice president of institutional product at Coinbase. “With LiquiFi, we’re lowering the barrier to entry and enabling innovation at speed.” Bringing End-to-End Support to the Token Economy According to Coinbase, LiquiFi’s technology will eventually be embedded within Coinbase Prime, improving its suite of services that already includes custody, trading, and financing. This vertical integration ensures that companies issuing tokens can do so in a secure, compliant, and user-friendly environment. The firm said its long-term vision is ambitious: making token launches easier, faster, and more global than issuing traditional startup equity. For founders, employees, and investors alike, Coinbase wants to create the default infrastructure for building and scaling tokenized businesses. Whether you’re launching a new protocol or managing employee token compensation, the tools to succeed will soon be in one place. Coinbase Named by TIME as a ‘Disruptor’ Recently, TIME has named Coinbase one of 2025’s 100 Most Influential Companies , pointing to the crypto exchange as a “disruptor” for its aggressive policy advocacy in Washington. The recognition follows a sharp 26% year-to-date surge in Coinbase’s stock, which climbed from around $303 to a high of $382 after the Senate passed the GENIUS stablecoin bill on June 17. TIME noted that Coinbase , which in May became the first crypto stock added to the S&P 500 index, is “a key driver of the industry’s policy efforts in Washington, D.C.” With more industry-friendly legislation on the horizon, the publication said Coinbase could cement its role as the central hub for U.S. crypto trading. Coinbase’s influence extends beyond the U.S. On June 20, the exchange secured a license to provide digital asset services across the European Union under the MiCA regulatory framework, granted by Luxembourg’s financial regulator.