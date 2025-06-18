MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-04 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
SOL
$149.88
-3.75%
CAP
$0.138
-1.13%
USELESS
$0.226878
-12.21%
SMART
$0.003835
-16.53%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 307 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on June 18 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $307 million, of which $79.2013 million
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 23:30
All IOST Signet Rings are sold out, 1,000 sold out in half an hour, and the demand for on-chain identity is heating up
PANews reported on June 18 that according to official news, the Signet Ring modular identity credential launched by the public chain project IOST was officially launched at 22:00 GMT+8 on
IOST
$0.003299
-3.59%
RING
$0.0009853
-3.07%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 23:26
DWF Labs Partner: Completed "the largest investment in AI to date"
PANews reported on June 18 that DWF Labs partner Andrei Grachev said on the X platform: "We have just completed the largest investment in the field of artificial intelligence to
AI
$0.11
-8.10%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 23:22
Spokane, Washington bans Bitcoin ATMs amid surge in cryptocurrency scams
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Decrypt, the Spokane City Council in Washington State unanimously passed a bill to ban all cryptocurrency ATMs in the city, becoming the
CITY
$0.8453
-0.75%
BAN
$0.06028
+1.44%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 23:18
The empire strikes out: Institutionalists failed to kill the stablecoin bill
Despite a relentless campaign from institutional powerbrokers like Senator Elizabeth Warren, the US Senate advanced the GENIUS Act, marking a watershed moment for stablecoin regulation and exposing the limits of
ACT
$0.04006
-4.95%
LIKE
$0.010943
-1.00%
SENATE
$0.00752
+6.97%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 23:04
The first stablecoin stock Circle rose by more than 12%, and has risen by 440% since its listing
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, the first stablecoin stock Circle (CRCL.N) rose by more than 12%, and has accumulated a 440% increase since its listing.
MORE
$0.02236
-3.07%
ROSE
$0.02452
-5.83%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 23:04
Polygon Co-creation Spin-offs Business and Launches Independent Zero-Knowledge Project ZisK
PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina and the Polygon zkEVM team he led have transformed into an independent company called Zisk, while
ZERO
$0.0000413
-2.96%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 22:58
Shanghai’s new e-CNY hub marks China’s subtle play for global monetary influence
Shanghai’s new e-CNY operations center is China’s answer to the stablecoin-led disruption of cross-border finance, signaling that the digital yuan isn’t just for domestic trials anymore, but for an open audition on the global economic stage. On June 18, People’s…
T
$0.01572
-2.78%
STAGE
$0.0000685
+3.63%
PEOPLE
$0.01773
-8.51%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 22:54
Senate passes GENIUS stablecoin bill amid concerns over systemic risk
The US Senate voted to pass the GENIUS Act, a bill regulating stablecoins, but observers believe lawmakers may have ignored stability concerns in Treasury markets.
ACT
$0.04006
-4.95%
SENATE
$0.00752
+6.97%
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 22:49
Trending News
More
Polymarket faces manipulation allegations as $58M Zelenskyy suit bet nears resolution
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million
Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit
US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?
Market news: AEX founder Huang Tianwei has been released on bail by his family in Thailand