Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 307 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 18 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $307 million, of which $79.2013 million
PANews2025/06/18 23:30
All IOST Signet Rings are sold out, 1,000 sold out in half an hour, and the demand for on-chain identity is heating up

PANews reported on June 18 that according to official news, the Signet Ring modular identity credential launched by the public chain project IOST was officially launched at 22:00 GMT+8 on
PANews2025/06/18 23:26
DWF Labs Partner: Completed "the largest investment in AI to date"

PANews reported on June 18 that DWF Labs partner Andrei Grachev said on the X platform: "We have just completed the largest investment in the field of artificial intelligence to
PANews2025/06/18 23:22
Spokane, Washington bans Bitcoin ATMs amid surge in cryptocurrency scams

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Decrypt, the Spokane City Council in Washington State unanimously passed a bill to ban all cryptocurrency ATMs in the city, becoming the
PANews2025/06/18 23:18
The empire strikes out: Institutionalists failed to kill the stablecoin bill

Despite a relentless campaign from institutional powerbrokers like Senator Elizabeth Warren, the US Senate advanced the GENIUS Act, marking a watershed moment for stablecoin regulation and exposing the limits of
PANews2025/06/18 23:04
The first stablecoin stock Circle rose by more than 12%, and has risen by 440% since its listing

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, the first stablecoin stock Circle (CRCL.N) rose by more than 12%, and has accumulated a 440% increase since its listing.
PANews2025/06/18 23:04
Polygon Co-creation Spin-offs Business and Launches Independent Zero-Knowledge Project ZisK

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina and the Polygon zkEVM team he led have transformed into an independent company called Zisk, while
PANews2025/06/18 22:58
Shanghai’s new e-CNY hub marks China’s subtle play for global monetary influence

Shanghai’s new e-CNY operations center is China’s answer to the stablecoin-led disruption of cross-border finance, signaling that the digital yuan isn’t just for domestic trials anymore, but for an open audition on the global economic stage. On June 18, People’s…
Crypto.news2025/06/18 22:54
Senate passes GENIUS stablecoin bill amid concerns over systemic risk

The US Senate voted to pass the GENIUS Act, a bill regulating stablecoins, but observers believe lawmakers may have ignored stability concerns in Treasury markets.
PANews2025/06/18 22:49

