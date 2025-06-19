MEXC Exchange
Sahara AI officially published a post titled “The ticker is $SAHARA”, possibly hinting at the upcoming TGE
According to PANews on June 19, the official account of Sahara AI posted on the social platform today that "The ticker is $SAHARA", and Sahara AI may have entered the
PANews
2025/06/19 11:13
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows
PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
PANews
2025/06/19 11:05
The general decline in the crypto market narrowed, while AI and DeFi sectors rose against the trend
PANews reported on June 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market continued to pull back against the backdrop of easing tensions in the Middle East, but the decline
PANews
2025/06/19 11:03
‘Stablecoin summer’ as Coinbase, Circle surge on stablecoin bill
Crypto entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano says Coinbase’s stock surge indicates that “Wall Street wants Bitcoin and crypto assets.”
PANews
2025/06/19 10:41
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
PANews
2025/06/19 10:39
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
PANews
2025/06/19 10:38
LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury
PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch
PANews
2025/06/19 10:31
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged
Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and Solana (SOL), saw slight movements on Wednesday as the crypto market stayed resilient following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision to leave rates unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.
Fxstreet
2025/06/19 10:26
MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?
Author:Haotian When I was traveling in Lijiang and Dali, I chatted with several first-line builders, and they all mentioned the same feeling: the current Crypto primary market seems to be
PANews
2025/06/19 10:25
Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low
PANews reported on June 19 that according to foreign media reports, as of mid-June, Bitcoin transaction fees accounted for only 0.96% of block rewards, the lowest level since January 2022.
PANews
2025/06/19 10:17
Polymarket faces manipulation allegations as $58M Zelenskyy suit bet nears resolution
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million
Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit
US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?
Market news: AEX founder Huang Tianwei has been released on bail by his family in Thailand