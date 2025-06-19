MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-04 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
OpenAI to hold biosafety summit in July to promote safe development of AI bio-capabilities
PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that as the capabilities of AI models in the biological field improve, the company is strengthening security protection and working with global
AI
$0,1099
-8,18%
BIO
$0,05186
-8,71%
SAFE
$0,3976
-4,85%
HOLD
$0,00009258
-3,68%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 12:10
Israeli military: Iran launched missiles at Israel, and some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes
PANews reported on June 19 that the Israeli military said Iran had launched missiles at Israel. Some areas may be alerted in the next few minutes.
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 12:07
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $390 million yesterday, marking eight consecutive days of net inflows
PANews reported on June 19 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 18, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETF recorded a net inflow of $390 million, achieving net inflow for the
SPOT
$0,00000000000001213
-0,08%
NET
$0,00013505
-0,91%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 12:05
From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?
Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
MARS
$0,3575
+3,29%
WHY
$0,0000000271
-1,52%
HARD
$0,007365
-17,60%
BULL
$0,005368
+6,19%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 12:00
Ethereum spot ETF inflows reached $19.0998 million yesterday, with net inflows for three consecutive days
PANews reported on June 19 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 18, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $19.0998 million, recording net inflows for
SPOT
$0,00000000000001213
-0,08%
NET
$0,00013505
-0,91%
THREE
$0,00376
-6,00%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 11:56
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens
According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
HYPE
$38,62
-5,11%
USDC
$0,9996
-0,01%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 11:55
US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt , the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People ( NAACP ) recently sent a letter to Elon Musk's artificial
XAI
$0,0509
-6,65%
MUSK
$0,0004009
+27,83%
ELON
$0,0000001173
-4,08%
PEOPLE
$0,01773
-8,51%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 11:43
Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy
PANews reported on June 19 that BD Multimedia ($ALBDM), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, successfully raised 1 million euros through the issuance of convertible bonds (OCA), officially launching
LAUNCH
$0,0000000000057
-42,59%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 11:34
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack
Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
PEOPLE
$0,01773
-8,51%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 11:27
A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, a certain Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC during the BTC decline, earning a profit of $ 449,000 . Currently,
BTC
$108 776
-0,67%
AI
$0,1099
-8,18%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 11:22
Trending News
More
Polymarket faces manipulation allegations as $58M Zelenskyy suit bet nears resolution
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million
Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit
US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?
Market news: AEX founder Huang Tianwei has been released on bail by his family in Thailand