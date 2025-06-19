2025-07-04 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA): The main targets of Iran's attack on Thursday morning were the Israel Defense Forces Command and
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:29
Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

PANews reported on June 19 that Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe), a smart contract wallet developer, announced the establishment of a "Safe Research" team focused on self-custody research and development, dedicated
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01434+0.34%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3975-4.88%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003865-15.88%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:25
Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

PANews reported on June 19 that Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences for the attack.
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:04
Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)

Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)

Author: Fan Jia: PhD student in the Department of Media and Communication at City University of Hong Kong, Eurybia Research Fellow Preface In March 2025 , with the support of
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1188-1.57%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.8454-0.70%
Particl
PART$0.155--%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:00
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
Solana
SOL$149.9-3.73%
U Coin
U$0.01202-2.51%
FORM
FORM$2.8049-1.64%
SynFutures
F$0.008864-2.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Over $90M stolen from Iran’s Nobitex exchange burnt by pro-Israel hacker group

Over $90M stolen from Iran’s Nobitex exchange burnt by pro-Israel hacker group

After breaching Iran’s largest crypto exchange, the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande claimed to have destroyed more than $90 million in digital assets taken from Nobitex’s wallets. In a June 18 update via X, the group said it had burned…
Moonveil
MORE$0.02225-3.30%
Propy
PRO$0.84+1.22%
Octavia
VIA$0.0212+1.43%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 12:49
Circle stock surges 34% to $200 record high after GENIUS Act passage, now up 500% from IPO

Circle stock surges 34% to $200 record high after GENIUS Act passage, now up 500% from IPO

Circle’s stock surged 34% on June 18 to close at $199.59 after the GENIUS Act cleared the Senate. According to Yahoo Finance data, the stock briefly touched an all-time high of $200.90 before closing at $199.59. The move marked a…
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04014-4.81%
Movement
MOVE$0.16-5.60%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00752+6.97%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00625-2.49%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 12:49
The largest attack in 48 hours, the Israeli army said Iran launched more than 20 missiles at Israel

The largest attack in 48 hours, the Israeli army said Iran launched more than 20 missiles at Israel

PANews reported on June 19 that early in the morning of June 19, local time, the Israeli Home Guard Command announced that it had detected missiles being fired from Iran
Moonveil
MORE$0.02225-3.30%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0219+0.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:35
Trump Wants GENIUS Bill Sent Straight to His Desk, Without Congressional Tweaks

Trump Wants GENIUS Bill Sent Straight to His Desk, Without Congressional Tweaks

US President Donald Trump has called on the House of Representatives to swiftly pass the GENIUS Act without making any amendments, urging lawmakers to deliver the bill to his desk “ASAP.” In a post on Truth Social Thursday, Trump celebrated the Senate’s approval of the bill and warned against any attempts to delay or tweak it. “The Senate just passed an incredible Bill that is going to make America the UNDISPUTED Leader in Digital Assets,” he wrote. “Get it to my desk, ASAP — NO DELAYS, NO ADD ONS.” The push comes a day after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a 68 to 30 vote , with 18 Democrats joining most Republicans in support. Formally known as the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act, the bill represents Congress’s first major attempt to regulate stablecoins, which are crypto tokens pegged to the US dollar. Source: Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump GENIUS Act Faces Scrutiny Over Trump’s Crypto Gains Ahead of House Debate Next, the House is expected to take up the measure, with Republicans holding a narrow majority. While GOP leadership is likely to support the bill, partisan tensions remain. The GENIUS Act failed its initial Senate vote in May. This was largely due to concerns about Trump’s ties to the crypto industry. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of the bill’s strongest critics, raised serious objections. She accused the president and his family of standing to make “hundreds of millions” if the bill becomes law. Trump’s USD1 stablecoin reportedly brought in $57m last year. Despite the controversy, several Democrats say the need to regulate the growing stablecoin sector is urgent. Sen. Mark Warner, who also raised concerns about Trump’s crypto ventures, argued that the US cannot afford to remain on the sidelines while other countries move forward with digital asset policy. With Backing from Industry, Stablecoin Bill Moves Ahead Despite Regulatory Gaps If the House passes the GENIUS Act, it would create a federal licensing system for stablecoin issuers. Each token would be required to maintain full 1:1 backing with US dollars. In addition, the bill would restrict how reserves are used, limiting them to redemptions and low-risk investments such as Treasury repos. It also mandates anti-money laundering checks and basic consumer protections. Once cleared by the House, the bill would head to President Trump for his final signature. Large crypto firms have largely welcomed the legislation. Many have spent millions lobbying in Washington to shape digital asset rules. However, critics say the bill leaves important gaps. While it prohibits members of Congress and their families from profiting off stablecoins, it does not apply the same rule to the president or first family. As a result, Trump could continue issuing stablecoins even as he signs the regulations governing them into law. Other provisions in the bill have also drawn criticism. It prohibits yield-bearing stablecoins, a move some say protects traditional banks but stifles innovation. Additionally, the bill’s strict compliance rules could increase costs. This may push out smaller issuers and concentrate power among a few large players. Even so, momentum appears to favor the bill. Trump’s allies see his urgency as a strategy to lock in digital asset policy. They hope to avoid delays from drawn-out Congressional negotiations or the risk of the bill being bundled with more contentious crypto legislation.
Major
MAJOR$0.16378-5.79%
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.19199-3.98%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00752+6.97%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1298-2.25%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01284-0.92%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 12:15
Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, a large-scale alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launches from Iran. Witnesses said that multiple explosions were heard in
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000057-42.59%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:15

Trending News

More

Polymarket faces manipulation allegations as $58M Zelenskyy suit bet nears resolution

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million

Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit

US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?

Market news: AEX founder Huang Tianwei has been released on bail by his family in Thailand