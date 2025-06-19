MEXC Exchange
DeFi at a crossroads: The SEC’s new stance could change everything | Opinion
The U.S. is currently demonstrating leadership in the crypto regulation space, offering a blueprint that other nations can adapt.
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 17:07
Pacific Nation Nauru Passes Law to Create Cryptocurrency Regulator
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Pacific island nation of Nauru has passed legislation to establish a virtual asset regulatory agency (CRVAA) to oversee cryptocurrencies, digital
PANews
2025/06/19 17:07
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output
PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
PANews
2025/06/19 17:06
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
PANews
2025/06/19 17:05
Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move
AERO soars 17% as the Aerodrome TVL exceeds $1 billion. JP Morgan JPMD on Base could boost DeFi tokens. Presently, AERO crypto bulls are targeting $1 and fresh Q2 2025 highs. On a day when Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped, AERO, the governance token of Aerodrome, a leading DEX on the Base Ethereum layer-2, surged. DISCOVER: 9.. The post Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/19 17:01
XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model
The role of Ripple’s XRP token is expanding the broader Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market with the extended support of multiple platforms. Flare’s constant effort to boost XRP DeFi (XRPFi) attracted $100 million from Vivo Power, an electric vehicle services company.
Fxstreet
2025/06/19 17:00
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization
PANews reported on June 19 that the GoPlus Chinese community issued a security alert that the old version of the decentralized financial network Bankroll contract was under attack. The vulnerability
PANews
2025/06/19 16:59
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million
PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/06/19 16:54
South Korea to investigate fees by local crypto exchanges
South Korea’s newly elected president Lee Jae-myung reportedly promised to reduce crypto trading transactions as part of his presidential campaign.
PANews
2025/06/19 16:52
Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000
PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Greeks.live English community daily briefing, affected by Powell's FOMC announcement, the market is bearish in the short term. Traders are positioning
PANews
2025/06/19 16:36
Trending News
Polymarket faces manipulation allegations as $58M Zelenskyy suit bet nears resolution
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million
Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit
US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?
Market news: AEX founder Huang Tianwei has been released on bail by his family in Thailand