2025-07-04 Friday

Crypto News

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
Crypto.news2025/06/20 04:25
HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

Hyperliquid (HYPE) declined 7% on Thursday after Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (LGHL) revealed that it secured $600 million from investment firm ATW Partners to initiate its HYPE treasury reserve.
Fxstreet2025/06/20 04:02
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa

As FX pressure grips African economies, Visa is building new pipes for digital dollar flow, shifting away from traditional rails with stablecoin infrastructure aimed at speed, resilience, and access. Bloomberg recently reported that credit card giant Visa has partnered with…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:25
Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Solana, Cardano, and XRP tumble as market turmoil drives major altcoins to critical support levels. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:47
Did the Trump family quietly retreat from billion-dollar crypto play?

Behind the scenes of a booming token sale and stablecoin surge, the Trump family has reportedly reduced its grip on World Liberty Financial, the controversial crypto project that promises a “financial revolution” and offers an “upgraded” digital dollar on centralized…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:22
Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

Units.Network, a Layer-1 blockchain built on the Waves Protocol and founded by Sasha Ivanov, has secured $10 million in funding from Nimbus Capital, the digital asset arm of In On Capital, which manages over $1.3 billion in assets. 🚨 https://t.co/xbza47TsHk Raises $10M to Accelerate Ecosystem Growth! https://t.co/xbza47TsHk secures funding from Nimbus Capital, a global investor focused on cross-border blockchain deals with >USD $1.3 billion in AUM 🌍👉 https://t.co/q629egSQXJ The funding will activate👇… pic.twitter.com/PchjGTnlkS — Units.Network (@UnitsNetwork) June 19, 2025 In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said that part of Units.Network’s mission is to merge blockchain with artificial intelligence, as institutional capital increasingly flows into on-chain infrastructure with real-world utility. The investment will be used to scale validator capacity, deepen cross-chain liquidity rails, and fast-track the launch of two key AI primitives: an AI Launchpad and an AI Liquidity Manager. Both tools will empower developers and traders with on-chain access to intelligence-driven market products. Building the Future of On-Chain AI With the convergence of AI and blockchain moving from theory to production, Units.Network is positioning itself at the centre of this emerging frontier. Analysts project the blockchain-AI market to grow from $0.7 billion in 2025 to $1.9 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of around 28%. The launch of Units.Network’s AI Launchpad is intended to lower the barrier of entry for innovators, while the AI Liquidity Manager is designed to create fairer and more efficient markets. “This investment allows us to place practical artificial intelligence at the centre of our ecosystem,” said Sasha Ivanov. “The Launchpad lowers barriers for innovators, and the liquidity manager will create fairer and more efficient markets for builders and traders.” Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital, added: “We’ve been tracking the AI-blockchain convergence closely, and Units.Network stood out for delivering real on-chain utility.” Market Momentum and Community Expansion Beyond institutional backing, Units.Network is also accelerating community growth. The project recently launched a DAO-led performance grant program, offering incentives to developers whose applications attract over $1 million in total value locked (TVL). These grants are expected to support a healthy pipeline of ecosystem projects ahead of the Launchpad’s public debut later this year. Retail interest in AI-linked crypto tokens has surged, with combined valuations rising from $2.7 billion to more than $26 billion in the past year, outpacing Bitcoin’s performance. As investor enthusiasm grows and enterprise blockchain adoption accelerates, Units.Network’s blend of AI-native tooling and Layer-1 scalability positions it as a key player in the next wave of crypto innovation.
CryptoNews2025/06/20 01:18
From DAO to ApeCo: ApeCoin community backs founder-led governance overhaul

The DAO era may be closing for ApeCoin, with community members signaling a cautious but clear desire to hand the reins to a new, more centralized structure called ApeCo. ApeCoin DAO appears poised for a major shakeup as many members…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:03
$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

With a live testnet, open grant programs, and an ambitious goal of onboarding 1,000 dApps by 2026, BlockDAG is quietly laying the groundwork for developer-led expansion. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:00
Telegram&#039;s Pavel Durov approved to leave France temporarily

The Telegram founder will once again be allowed to travel to Dubai for a short period before returning to France, where his case is ongoing.
PANews2025/06/20 00:31

Trending News

Polymarket faces manipulation allegations as $58M Zelenskyy suit bet nears resolution

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million

Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit

US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?

Market news: AEX founder Huang Tianwei has been released on bail by his family in Thailand