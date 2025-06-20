2025-07-04 Friday

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 73FtSU sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs, with a transaction amount of approximately US$2.3 million. This batch of coins
PANews2025/06/20 09:09
China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

PANews reported on June 20 that the People's Bank of China maintained the one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) at 3% and 3.5%, respectively.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06645+7.97%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01772-8.61%
PANews2025/06/20 09:06
Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$150-3.61%
MetaMars
MARS$0.3575+3.12%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002707-1.42%
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain, the whale address 0x9992 borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3,983 ETH at a price
AaveToken
AAVE$270.69-4.18%
Ethereum
ETH$2,542.99-2.21%
PANews2025/06/20 08:55
CITIC Securities: Hong Kong develops virtual assets and recommends following the trend of incorporating cryptocurrencies into the financial ecosystem

PANews reported on June 20 that CITIC Securities Research Report stated that Hong Kong, China has a clear strategic determination to develop virtual assets. Relying on mature financial infrastructure and
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03225-5.59%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5984-5.60%
PANews2025/06/20 08:53
Source: Israel plans to strike Fordow nuclear facility within days, regardless of whether the United States joins the war

PANews reported on June 20 that two Israeli security sources revealed to Iran International Television that Israel hopes that the United States can use its superior firepower to destroy Iran's
PANews2025/06/20 08:32
Iran says it thwarted an Israeli assassination attempt on its foreign minister

PANews reported on June 20 that according to CCTV reports, an adviser to the Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iranian intelligence agencies had thwarted an Israeli assassination attempt against Araghchi
PANews2025/06/20 08:30
US intelligence official: If Fordow nuclear facility is attacked or Khamenei is assassinated, Iran may turn to nuclear weapons development

PANews June 20 news, according to the New York Times, although Iran has stockpiled a large amount of enriched uranium that can be used to make nuclear bombs, US intelligence
PANews2025/06/20 08:29
Arizona Bitcoin Reserve Bill Resurrected and Passes Senate

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, the Arizona State Assembly's HB 2324 "Bitcoin Reserve Act" was revived after a reconsideration motion and passed the State Senate by
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04005-4.93%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00752+6.97%
PANews2025/06/20 08:22
AguilaTrades launches an 8-hour TWAP order to add 2,000 BTC

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Yu Jin, trader @AguilaTrades started his third long Bitcoin operation on the afternoon of June 19 , initially opening a position of
Bitcoin
BTC$108,789.04-0.64%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0717-7.24%
PANews2025/06/20 08:16

