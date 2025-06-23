2025-07-04 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Analysis: Ethereum's downtrend is not over, leverage levels are still high

Analysis: Ethereum's downtrend is not over, leverage levels are still high

PANews June 23 news, according to Matrixport analysis, despite Bitcoin's attempt to rebound, seasonal patterns show that its probability of sustained breakthrough is low. To maintain technical validity, Bitcoin needs
Notcoin
NOT$0.001841-5.34%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 15:03
Hong Kong Financial Secretary: Eight more virtual asset trading platform license applications are being reviewed

Hong Kong Financial Secretary: Eight more virtual asset trading platform license applications are being reviewed

PANews reported on June 23 that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a speech at a forum on June 21: "As an international financial center, Hong Kong must
Moonveil
MORE$0.02226-3.09%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5845-6.06%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 14:55
Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming ‘Big things’

Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming ‘Big things’

Story Protocol’s IP token has seen a sharp 15% bounce, trading just above $3 after days of downward drift. The surge was accompanied by a sudden 118% spike in trading volume and large-scale whale accumulation, fueling speculation around the project’s…
Story
IP$2.915-2.21%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01266-8.19%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.4001+1.08%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 14:40
Iran warns of "strong military action" against the US

Iran warns of "strong military action" against the US

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi, a spokesman for the Iranian Central Military Command said that "strong action" will be taken against the United States, and that
Share
PANews2025/06/23 14:34
Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, raised approximately £3.795 million through the issuance of new shares

Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, raised approximately £3.795 million through the issuance of new shares

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, announced that it had subscribed to a single strategic investor at a
Share
PANews2025/06/23 14:28
Data: Last week, listed companies increased their holdings of 12,400 bitcoins, and mining produced 3,150 bitcoins

Data: Last week, listed companies increased their holdings of 12,400 bitcoins, and mining produced 3,150 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Bitcoin Historian statistics, listed companies increased their holdings of 12,400 bitcoins last week, while mining produced 3,150 bitcoins last week.
Share
PANews2025/06/23 14:14
Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Blockchain security auditor Hacken has confirmed a major exploit involving unauthorized HAI token minting on Ethereum and BNB Chain. On June 21, a compromised private key allowed a malicious actor to mint 900 million HAI tokens, which were subsequently dumped…
HAI
HAI$0.010829-1.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.16336-6.09%
MINT
MINT$0.006449+51.20%
Binance Coin
BNB$655.66-0.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01266-8.19%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 14:08
Cointelegraph Suffers Similar Cyberattack After CoinMarketCap – What’s Going On?

Cointelegraph Suffers Similar Cyberattack After CoinMarketCap – What’s Going On?

Users visiting the Cointelegraph website on Sunday were confronted with a deceptive pop-up claiming they had won token rewards. The pop-up message appeared to be part of a legitimate Cointelegraph promotion and told visitors they had been randomly selected to receive 50,000 “CTG” tokens, valued at over $5,000. The offer seemed polished and convincing, featuring the company’s branding and interface elements that mimicked real airdrop campaigns. It included a countdown timer and prompts to connect crypto wallets, standard elements in genuine token distribution efforts. However, the entire experience was fabricated by attackers. A similar front-end attack appeared on CoinMarketCap over the weekend. Security Firm Flags CoinTelegraph Frontend Hack Originating From Ad System Scam Sniffer, a blockchain security firm, flagged the breach and posted a public alert, warning that Cointelegraph’s frontend had been compromised. “Please be cautious,” the firm tweeted, alongside screenshots of the injected code and the fake airdrop interface. The scam was likely designed to trick users into granting wallet permissions, ultimately allowing hackers to drain all funds. Cointelegraph later confirmed the breach and issued a warning . The company urged users not to interact with the fraudulent pop-up and emphasized that it has never issued a “CTG” token or launched an initial coin offering. It also assured readers that a fix was underway. 🚨 ALERT: We are aware of a fraudulent pop-up falsely claiming to offer “CoinTelegraph ICO Airdrops” or “CTG tokens” that are appearing on our site. DO NOT: – Click on these pop-ups – Connect your wallets – Enter any personal information We are actively working on a fix. — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) June 23, 2025 According to Scam Sniffer, the malicious JavaScript code came from the site’s advertising system rather than its core infrastructure. Hackers Shift From Emails to Embedded Ads as Scam Tactics Evolve The file, served via Cointelegraph’s ad partner, contained wallet-draining scripts disguised as standard ad delivery code. This technique has become more common in recent months as attackers seek to exploit vulnerabilities in trusted platforms’ third-party systems. 🚨 CoinTelegraph's frontend has been compromised. Please be cautious. pic.twitter.com/sH025Zek8p — Scam Sniffer | Web3 Anti-Scam (@realScamSniffer) June 23, 2025 The scam interface showed a fake reward worth $5,490 and labeled the transaction process as “secure,” “instant,” and “verified.” Once users clicked to connect their wallet, the script triggered a function that could initiate approvals and transfers without the user’s informed consent. These types of attacks are particularly dangerous because they appear on well-known, trusted websites. Many users assume such platforms have adequate security measures and may let their guard down. This makes ad-based exploits far more effective than phishing links sent through email or social media. Fake CTG Token Never Existed on Major Exchanges or Blockchains The CTG token mentioned in the scam does not exist on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, or any legitimate exchange. Neither is there a record of it on Ethereum or other major blockchains. These red flags may be obvious to veteran users, but newer entrants to the space are often unaware of what to look for in a legitimate token offering. Similar breaches have been reported across the crypto space. CoinMarketCap too experienced a comparable incident this month, where attackers embedded a wallet-draining link into a front-facing promo box on the site. In that case too, the compromise stemmed from third-party code, not the core platform. As more crypto companies depend on external ad services, their surfaces for attack increase dramatically. Even if a platform is secure at the application level, malicious scripts delivered through external partners can easily bypass protections. The growing trend has prompted calls for stricter auditing of third-party integrations and more robust sandboxing of external content.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021339-9.20%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5015-5.71%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.007362+6.51%
Major
MAJOR$0.16336-6.09%
ArtDollar
AD$0.00000000268--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 14:01
Japan’s Metaplanet adds 1,111 Bitcoin, bringing total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Japan’s Metaplanet adds 1,111 Bitcoin, bringing total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet Inc. has announced the purchase of 1,111 additional Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC. The Tokyo-listed firm disclosed the acquisition in a June 23 filing, noting a total spend of 17.26 billion yen, about $108 million. The…
Bitcoin
BTC$108,692.96-0.70%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 13:44
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.54 on Monday, after falling nearly 15% last week, as tensions in the Middle East escalated following the US attack on Iran. This double-digit correction triggered a wave of liquidation, wiping out a total of nearly $17 million in long positions last week.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,692.96-0.70%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01432+0.28%
Cardano
ADA$0.5764-5.46%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/23 13:20

Trending News

More

The whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC from another wallet

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million

Analyst: Bitcoin bull run may fade in 2-3 months

Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit

Analysis: Bitcoin volatility drops to lowest level since 2023, large fluctuations are expected within up to 5 weeks