Cathie Wood’s ARK locks in $243M profit on Circle shares with third major sale
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is still capitalizing on Circle’s strong post-IPO performance, gradually taking profits as the stock continues to surge. Ark Invest has made another sale from its portfolio of Circle shares, this time offloading 609,175 from three of…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 16:03
Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?
Arthur's long article clearly sorted out the past and present of stablecoins - Amazon and Walmart explored the issuance of stablecoins, Visa's stock price fell, and the entire stablecoin track
PANews
2025/06/23 16:00
Mineral mining company Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with partners, with Bitcoin treasury strategy as a core component
PANews reported on June 23 that Green Minerals, a deep-sea mining and sustainable mineral mining company, announced the adoption of a Bitcoin treasury strategy as part of its blockchain strategy.
PANews
2025/06/23 15:55
Smarter Web's Bitcoin strategy made its share price soar 19,900% and made the front page of the UK's Sunday Mail. It plans to list on the London Stock Exchange in October.
PANews June 23 news, according to CryptosRus, the British listed company Smarter Web's stock price soared 19,900% due to its Bitcoin reserve strategy, and was on the front page of
PANews
2025/06/23 15:37
Cardone Capital to acquire 3000 BTC in pivot to Bitcoin-backed real estate strategy
Cardone Capital has become the first real estate investment firm to adopt a full-scale Bitcoin treasury strategy after it added roughly 1000 Bitcoin to its balance sheet. According to CEO Grant Cardone, the move marks the integration of “the two…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 15:33
FTX seeks to block 3AC’s $1.5B claim, alleges self-inflicted losses
FTX’s bankruptcy estate is pushing back against a $1.5 billion claim from Three Arrows Capital, arguing the failed hedge fund is trying to recover losses from its risky bets. In a 94-page objection filed June 20 in the U.S. Bankruptcy…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 15:28
Four.meme: The graduation rate last week was 1.75%, and the top three tokens in 24-hour trading volume were $EGL1, $CA, and $Liberty
PANews reported on June 23 that according to the Four.meme weekly report (June 16-22), the platform added 3,954 tokens last week, of which 69 were successfully launched on PancakeSwap, with
PANews
2025/06/23 15:27
Bitcoin ETF demand drops sharply as geopolitical jitters rattle investor sentiment
Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States have recently experienced a sharp drop in inflows as investor sentiment continues to take a hit amid escalating geopolitical concerns. According to data from SoSoValue, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 15:20
CZ: Phishing wave hits crypto info sites, beware of wallet connections
Changpeng Zhao just issued a warning, urging users to be careful when authorizing wallet connections as a wave of phishing attempts hits crypto info sites. In his recent post on X, CZ issued a warning about a new wave of…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 15:10
A whale deposited $4.28 million USDC in HyperLiquid and opened a 25x leveraged ETH long position
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens data, a whale deposited $4.28 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened an ETH long position worth $101 million, with a
PANews
2025/06/23 15:09
