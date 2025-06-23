MEXC Exchange
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $1.24 billion last week, marking the tenth consecutive week of net inflows
PANews reported on June 23 that according to a CoinShares report, in the week ending June 22, Beijing time, digital asset investment products recorded net inflows for the tenth consecutive
PANews
2025/06/23 17:08
With $1.5 billion in bad debts, how does SBF hunt down the cancerous empire behind the Three Arrows?
The war is reignited! On June 23, the FTX bankruptcy liquidation team officially dropped a bombshell in court. They completely rejected the huge claim of $1.53 billion from Three Arrows
PANews
2025/06/23 17:00
A whale sold 2.69 million VIRTUAL tokens for $3.5 million USDC
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale sold 2.69 million VIRTUAL at $1.30 per coin in exchange for $3.5 million USDC.
PANews
2025/06/23 16:56
Sentora: $97,000 is an important support level for BTC. About 1.6 million addresses have purchased 1.14 million BTC in this price range
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Sentora data, Bitcoin is retesting the $100,000 mark, and there is currently strong historical demand below this price. Data shows that approximately
PANews
2025/06/23 16:55
Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
PANews
2025/06/23 16:50
Wyoming’s WYST stablecoin set to launch on August 20 at Blockchain Symposium
Wyoming’s first-of-its-kind state-issued stablecoin WYST will officially launch on August 20, with the state confirming plans to debut the token at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson, WY. The new timeline was announced by the Wyoming Stable Token Commission after…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 16:49
Solana Partners with Kazakhstan to Establish Solana Economic Zone to Promote Web3 Technology Development
PANews reported on June 23 that the Solana Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kazakhstan government, planning to establish the Solana Economic Zone in the country to promote
PANews
2025/06/23 16:39
Whales who recently shorted 16 altcoins made a profit of $13.68 million
PANews reported on June 23 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whales who have recently shorted 16 altcoins have performed steadily. About two hours ago, the trader recharged 2.5 million
PANews
2025/06/23 16:09
Solana Price Forecast: SOL recovers after hitting 2-month low amid US attack on Iran
Solana (SOL) recovers slightly, trading at around $134 at the time of writing on Monday after dipping to a two-month low of $126 the previous day. This price correction was triggered by the rising jitters as the US struck Iran over the weekend, sparking risk aversion in the crypto markets.
Fxstreet
2025/06/23 16:09
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$22.8184 million
PANews reported on June 23 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/06/23 16:06
