2025-07-04 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Trezor: Contact form abused to send phishing emails, users need to be vigilant

Trezor: Contact form abused to send phishing emails, users need to be vigilant

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Trezor's official announcement, its contact form was abused and used by attackers to send phishing emails disguised as official support replies to
FORM
FORM$2.7993-1.77%
Suilend
SEND$0.4369-1.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 18:11
Hong Kong to start issuing stablecoin licenses, with Ant Group and JD.com already in line

Hong Kong to start issuing stablecoin licenses, with Ant Group and JD.com already in line

Hong Kong to start issuing first stablecoin licenses within months, with companies like Ant Group and JD.com already in line. In a recent interview with China Daily, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po revealed that regulators have received “a…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021348-9.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.010943-1.14%
Autonomi
ANT$0.0595-11.72%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 18:08
Norwegian mining firm Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2b to establish Bitcoin Treasury

Norwegian mining firm Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2b to establish Bitcoin Treasury

Norwegian firm Green Minerals announced its ambitious target of raising $1.2 billion with the help of its corporate partners. The goal behind the capital raise is to establish a Bitcoin treasury. According to a recently published press release, the Norwegian…
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 18:07
Market News: A US military base in Syria was attacked

Market News: A US military base in Syria was attacked

PANews reported on June 23 that according to CGTN Europe: Iran reported that a US military base in Syria was attacked.
Share
PANews2025/06/23 18:00
Iran's currency has depreciated by more than 20%, and most exchange houses refuse to accept it

Iran's currency has depreciated by more than 20%, and most exchange houses refuse to accept it

PANews June 23 news, according to CCTV news reports, the conflict between Iran and Israel continues to escalate. CCTV reporters found at the Kapokoy port on the border between Turkey
Moonveil
MORE$0.02226-3.13%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 17:59
73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

A recent poll revealed that investors aged 24 to 45 see Bitcoin as a potential for “exponential upside” over gold. A survey of 730 Gen Z and Millennial investors by financial advisory giant deVere Group found that 73% of respondents preferred Bitcoin. According to deVere CEO, Nigel Green, Bitcoin and gold are not rivals but “ radically different assets ” and solve different problems. “Gold is stability. Bitcoin is growth. If you want to build and protect wealth over the long term, you should be holding both.” The survey aligns with several other studies that imply a seismic shift from traditional investments toward Bitcoin’s dominance as a safe-haven asset. For instance, on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant revealed in January that over 60% of cryptocurrency investors are aged between 25 and 44 years old. “The momentum behind Bitcoin among younger investors is undeniable ,” says Green. “They see it as digital gold – borderless, accessible, and aligned with the future.” Bitcoin Enthusiasm is Growing Younger investors view Bitcoin as a “cornerstone of modern portfolios,” the survey noted . The younger cohort gets attracted to transparency, portability, and potential for exponential surge. Respondents also said that Bitcoin’s operation outside the traditional banking system is a notable advantage. “This generation is right to question the old models. But diversification is timeless,” said Green. Last week, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, Hunter Horsley, posted on X, comparing Bitcoin to US Treasuries, rather than gold. “I don’t think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being gold,” he wrote. “Rather, I think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and other governments’ bonds.” I don't think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being gold. They're both apolitical stores of value. Gold lower vol, Bitcoin higher vol. Investors seeking apolitical SOVs will like both. Rather, I think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and… — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) June 20, 2025 Gold, Bitcoin Together Offer Balance According to Nigel Green, having uncorrelated assets in portfolios is a pathway for building true resilience. “Gold and Bitcoin together offer that balance,” he said. He also stressed that Bitcoin is moving toward broader acceptance, particularly after spot ETFs and broader corporate adoption, adding legitimacy and fresh demand. “We’re living through a rare convergence,” Green added. “You have the old guard doubling down on gold, and the new guard surging into Bitcoin. Both are being driven by the same core fear: erosion of purchasing power. That should be a wake-up call.”
Core DAO
CORE$0.5015-5.76%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000044+2.32%
Salamanca
DON$0.000811--%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213-0.08%
SuperRare
RARE$0.04999-3.69%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 17:34
$5.1B Real Estate Giant Grant Cardone Buys 1,000 Bitcoin, Plans 3,000 More BTC – Bitcoin New ATH Coming?

$5.1B Real Estate Giant Grant Cardone Buys 1,000 Bitcoin, Plans 3,000 More BTC – Bitcoin New ATH Coming?

Real estate mogul Grant Cardone has made a massive strategic pivot by adding 1,000 Bitcoin to his $5.1 billion Cardone Capital portfolio. This makes the company the first integrated real estate/Bitcoin firm, which plans to acquire an additional 3,000 BTC alongside 5,000 new real estate units this year. CardoneCapital adds ~1000 BTC to balance sheet becoming first ever real estate/btc company integrated with full BTC strategy, combining the two best in class assets 14,200 units plus half million square feet of A* office the group expects to add another 3000 BTC and 5000 units… pic.twitter.com/XvOCO9NkoE — Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) June 21, 2025 MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor congratulated Cardone on the announcement, which represents the latest in a massive wave of institutional Bitcoin adoption that has seen over $1.5 billion in corporate purchases throughout June alone. Congratulations on acquiring 1000 BTC. 🚀 — Michael Saylor (@saylor) June 21, 2025 Cardone Capital’s entry into Bitcoin comes as 132 publicly listed companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, up from 89 in April. Their combined holdings exceed 800K BTC and are worth over $88 billion. The real estate titan’s decision to pursue 4,000 total Bitcoins represents over $400 million in digital asset exposure at current prices. Source: Cryptonews This institutional adoption wave has accelerated dramatically following Bitcoin’s rally to $111,965 in May, spurring companies across diverse industries to race for Bitcoin exposure while investor appetite remains strong. Institutional Bitcoin Buying Frenzy Reaches $1.5B Monthly Peak June 2025 has witnessed an extraordinary surge in corporate Bitcoin accumulation, with major institutional players deploying over $1.5 billion across multiple high-profile purchases. This represents the largest monthly corporate buying spree in Bitcoin’s history. Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has emerged as the most aggressive buyer, adding 1,111 Bitcoin for $118.2 million just days ago , bringing their total holdings to 11,111 BTC valued at over $1.07 billion. The company’s ambitious 210,000 Bitcoin target by 2027 would represent approximately 1% of Bitcoin’s maximum supply, with CEO Simon Gerovich declaring this “Asia’s largest-ever equity raise to buy Bitcoin.” MicroStrategy continues leading the corporate adoption charge with multiple purchases throughout June, including 10,100 Bitcoin for $1.05 billion , bringing their total holdings to approximately 592,100 BTC worth over $60 billion. The company’s relentless accumulation strategy has inspired a global wave of imitators, with healthcare company Prenetics investing $20 million for 187.42 BTC , Norwegian firm K33 targeting 1,000 BTC through a $9 million share issue, and UK-listed Smarter Web Company adding 45.32 BTC to reach 168.08 total holdings. This buying wave is geographically diverse, spanning Japan’s capital markets to Europe’s regulated exchanges and North America’s public companies. Most notably, Metaplanet’s financing mechanisms include 555 million moving-strike warrants capable of raising $5.4 billion to facilitate massive Bitcoin accumulation strategies. The company’s quarter-to-date Bitcoin yield of 107.9% has attracted significant institutional attention, and its stock has surged over 408% year-to-date. Technical Analysis Reveals Critical Resistance Despite Institutional Support Despite the massive institutional buying pressure, Bitcoin’s technical structure reveals signs of weakness, suggesting the current rally may be losing momentum. Source: TehThomas on TradingView The hourly chart analysis shows Bitcoin experiencing a “fake-out” following an initial sweep higher that failed to sustain momentum. The asset is currently trading around $101,988 after breaking down from an ascending channel pattern. The breakdown of this technical structure occurred despite massive institutional capital injection, indicating that supply pressure from existing holders may be overwhelming the new institutional demand. Source: Mrprofe21 on TradingView The 15-minute timeframe provides even more granular evidence of supply-demand imbalance, with Bitcoin trapped within a distribution pattern where red supply zones are successfully containing rallies while demand zones around $98,500-99,500 represent the next major support confluence. The order flow data also reveals a telling pattern of aggressive selling activity at resistance levels above $100,800, with multiple red entries indicating that sellers are using any strength to distribute positions. Source: jeremiahemele01 on TradingView This suggests that while institutional purchases provide temporary support, the prevailing market structure favors sellers capitalizing on institutional buying to exit positions. The detailed hourly analysis with order flow shows Bitcoin testing the critical $100,000 psychological barrier while facing resistance from the 65-period exponential moving average at $102,451 and the 200-period EMA at $104,109. The time and sales data reveal consistent selling pressure, with green buy entries quickly absorbed by red sell entries at higher price levels. This indicates that institutional buying may occur at technically disadvantageous levels. The combination of broken technical support around $103,000-104,000, bearish moving average configuration, and negative order flow dynamics suggests that Bitcoin could face continued downside pressure toward $98,000-99,000 despite the institutional capital injection.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021348-9.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.16336-6.20%
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.19199-3.98%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3272-5.04%
IRON Titanium
TITAN$0.000000007828-5.18%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 17:33
Decoding the bottom signal: The crash and rebound scenario of the crypto market

Decoding the bottom signal: The crash and rebound scenario of the crypto market

Author: Doc Compiled by: Tim, PANews The purpose of this article is to give you an understanding of how I identify key signals in the market. We need to understand
Share
PANews2025/06/23 17:30
UK-listed Panther Metals plans to build £4 million in Bitcoin reserves

UK-listed Panther Metals plans to build £4 million in Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on June 23 that Panther Metals, a British listed company, announced that it would establish a 4 million pound Bitcoin reserve, which would be managed by CoinCorner ,
Share
PANews2025/06/23 17:25
Israel launches another attack on Fordow nuclear power plant

Israel launches another attack on Fordow nuclear power plant

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Iran's Tasnim News Agency: Israel launched another attack on the Fordow Nuclear Power Plant.
Powerloom
POWER$0.01285-0.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 17:10

Trending News

More

The whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC from another wallet

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million

Analyst: Bitcoin bull run may fade in 2-3 months

Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit

Analysis: Bitcoin volatility drops to lowest level since 2023, large fluctuations are expected within up to 5 weeks