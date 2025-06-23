2025-07-04 Friday

Solana inks partnership with Kazakhstan Ministry to advance tokenized markets and crypto education

Solana announced that it has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kazakhstan government to advance the region’s crypto industry through education and boosting startups. In a recent post, the blockchain announced that the President of the Foundation, Lily…
Crypto.news2025/06/23 19:26
BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock transferred 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime about 50 minutes ago, worth about 18.4 million US dollars. This is the first
PANews2025/06/23 19:16
Humanity Protocol is accused of being a "domestic shell project", and Shenzhen Zhangteng information materials appear in the code

PANews reported on June 23 that according to X platform users @LianFang_ and AB @_FORAB, Humanity Protocol (H) was suspected of being a "domestic project shell". Its 1.0.2 version APK
PANews2025/06/23 19:13
US media: Israel seeks to end conflict with Iran as soon as possible

PANews June 23 news, according to the Wall Street Journal, officials said that Israel continues to attack Iran's military infrastructure, but is seeking to end the war with Iran as
PANews2025/06/23 19:05
Romania’s new government plans to tax cryptocurrency gains

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi, the new Romanian government plans to impose taxes on cryptocurrency gains and income on social media platforms.
PANews2025/06/23 19:01
New Options for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP holders: Explore Blockchain Cloud Mining

CryptoNews2025/06/23 18:50
Self Chain announces removal of founder Ravindra Kumar from CEO position

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block, Self Chain announced that its founder Ravindra Kumar was dismissed from his position as CEO because he was suspected of
PANews2025/06/23 18:47
Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

PANews reported on June 23 that Mind Network officially announced its cooperation with VANA to launch the second phase of the "World AI Health Hub" activity on BSC. The first
PANews2025/06/23 18:45
Saylor Teases Record Bitcoin Buy—As Strategy Faces $5.9B Loss Lawsuit and Investor Fury

Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has hinted at yet another Bitcoin purchase, even as the company faces a lawsuit tied to a $5.9 billion first-quarter loss and rising investor anger. On Sunday, Saylor posted a chart of Strategy’s past Bitcoin buys to X, captioned, “Nothing Stops This Orange.” The cryptic message mirrors past posts that preceded new Bitcoin purchases by the firm. Nothing Stops This Orange pic.twitter.com/NwtiXWl4MT — Michael Saylor (@saylor) June 22, 2025 Strategy currently holds about 592,100 BTC, now valued at over $59 billion, with Bitcoin trading just under $101,000, making it the largest Bitcoin holder among public companies. That figure represents nearly 2.8% of the total supply. Strategy Faces Class Action Over Unrealized Bitcoin Loss, Insider Sales Allegations The post comes amid rising scrutiny. On Thursday, Saylor and other Strategy executives were sued in a Virginia federal court. The lawsuit, filed by shareholder Abhey Parmar, accused Saylor, CEO Phong Le, CFO Andrew Kang, and four board members of breaching their fiduciary duties and misleading investors ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings report. The lawsuit centers on Strategy’s adoption of a new Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) rule in January . The rule allowed companies to mark crypto holdings to their fair market value on balance sheets. According to the suit, the change caused Strategy to report a $5.9 billion unrealized loss on its Bitcoin holdings, disclosed in early April. That news triggered an almost 9% drop in the company’s stock price . Parmar claims the company’s leadership failed to fully disclose how the accounting change could affect its financials. He also argues they downplayed the risks of Bitcoin’s volatility. “The company’s profitability when applying its bitcoin-driven investment strategy and treasury options were substantially less profitable than represented,” the filing stated. In addition, the lawsuit accuses executives of offloading company stock while its price was still inflated. Parmar alleges they sold shares for personal gain before the loss became public, collecting a combined $31.5 million. He further accuses the group of corporate waste, gross mismanagement, and abusing their control. Saylor has not commented publicly on the lawsuit, but he continues to express confidence in Bitcoin. In a recent post, he predicted the price of one Bitcoin could reach $21 million in 21 years, a bold claim that lacked explanation but underscored his long-term vision. $21 million in 21 years — Michael Saylor (@saylor) June 21, 2025 Saylor Under Fire, But Adds to Bitcoin Stack Amid Market Dip In mid-May, the company was hit with a proposed class-action lawsuit , accusing it of misleading shareholders about the risks tied to its new Bitcoin accounting method. Filed by investor Anas Hamza, the lawsuit claims Strategy failed to fully disclose the impact of adopting FASB’s fair-value crypto accounting rule, which contributed to a reported $5.9 billion unrealized Q1 loss and an 8.67% drop in MSTR shares on April 7. ⚖️ Commentators fear the @MicroStrategy class-action lawsuit sets a precedent for broader enforcement, posing a threat to corporate $BTC adoption. #Bitcoin #Strategy #Lawsuit https://t.co/AXm2CqTHjL — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 20, 2025 The suit names chairman Michael Saylor, CEO Phong Le, and CFO Andrew Kang as defendants, alleging they misrepresented Strategy’s “anticipated profitability” and downplayed Bitcoin’s volatility risks. A particular target is the company’s focus on BTC Yield, a metric tracking the ratio between Bitcoin holdings and common shares, which plaintiffs argue obscured the potential downside of volatile price swings under the new accounting standard. Despite the legal headwinds, Strategy is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy. In a June 16 filing, the company disclosed the purchase of 10,100 BTC for $1.05 billion , at an average price of $104,080 per coin. 💰 @Strategy discloses it has purchased an additional 10,100 bitcoins at a cost of approximately $1.05 billion. #Bitcoin #MSTR https://t.co/p1nrlzuLw1 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 16, 2025 The move brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 592,100 BTC, cementing its place as the largest corporate holder of the asset. The acquisition, made amid rising geopolitical tensions and without selling any stock or BTC, pushed Strategy’s YTD BTC yield to 19.1%, according to Strategy’s data. ‼️ Bitcoin faces potential crash to $92,000 as CryptoQuant warns demand dropped 50% while short-term holders shed 800,000 BTC and institutional flows collapse amid bull run concerns. #Bitcoin #BTC https://t.co/5Bc5Xp1UcH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 20, 2025 However, Bitcoin’s recent price dip below $98,500, its lowest in six weeks following U.S. airstrikes in Iran, has added fresh pressure to the strategy. While Saylor remains committed to “buy and hold,” investors are watching closely as the stakes, and the scrutiny, grow.
CryptoNews2025/06/23 18:40
Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Newsfile, Sequans Communications, a leading 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it will raise approximately
PANews2025/06/23 18:19

Trending News

More

The whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC from another wallet

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million

Analyst: Bitcoin bull run may fade in 2-3 months

Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit

Analysis: Bitcoin volatility drops to lowest level since 2023, large fluctuations are expected within up to 5 weeks