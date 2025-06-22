2025-07-04 Friday

Iran confirms agreement to US-proposed ceasefire with Israel

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Reuters, a senior Iranian official confirmed that Tehran has agreed to the ceasefire agreement with Israel proposed by the United States
PANews 2025/06/24
Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

In the current situation of the Web3 industry, DeFi-related products occupy an absolute market share. Among them, AMM (Automated Market Maker) is a key link and a powerful promoter of
PANews 2025/06/24
ZachXBT Unmasks $4M Coinbase Crypto Scam – Victims' Wallets Emptied, Funds Gambled Away

Coinbase customers watched helplessly as a New York con artist, unmasked by blockchain sleuth ZachXBT, siphoned more than $4 million from their wallets and gambled it away. A June 23 X thread from ZachXBT revealed a phone-based support scam that preyed on basic human trust, spotlighting a wider surge in crypto phishing schemes. The tale of Christian Nieves, a flashy social-media braggart turned alleged thief, raises urgent questions about exchange security, law enforcement reach, and user vigilance. Phishing Scam Playbook: Posing as ‘Coinbase Support’ Posing as calm, professional “Coinbase Support” representatives, Christian Nieves and his small New York call-center team allegedly cold-called customers with an urgent warning: their accounts faced “suspicious activity” and required immediate safeguarding. 2/ Daytwo operates a small call centre group and also works as a caller. His group primarily coerced targets into setting up Coinbase wallet with a compromised seed on phishing sites. Below is a video of his panel used and a sample of his voice when calling. https://t.co/9zJGfQmLPh pic.twitter.com/wkuP5Ir0GE — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) June 23, 2025 The fraudsters then directed targets to create a supposedly secure wallet built on seed phrases the scammers themselves supplied while walking them through the process on Discord or by phone. Because funds moved at the user’s instruction, Coinbase’s automated defenses logged each transfer as legitimate, giving the criminals a window to empty every wallet they touched. Victims were instructed to paste a pre-generated seed phrase , instantly handing the attackers full control. More than 30 customers fell for the script, losing over $4 million combined . One recorded call captured an elderly man forfeiting $240,000 after believing he was securing his holdings. Transactions were cleared within minutes, leaving no time for chargebacks or exchange-side intervention. Cybersecurity Gaps Exploited in the $4M Crypto Scam The operation thrived by exploiting a gray zone between platform security and personal vigilance. Coinbase’s backend systems remained uncompromised, yet the absence of real-time behavioral checks on large, user-initiated transfers left an opening big enough for the scammers to do their work. ZachXBT’s blockchain analysis later stitched together the scams’ on-chain footprints, revealing how the attackers laundered victim assets once they left Coinbase’s ecosystem . Social engineering over code: no malware, just persuasive phone etiquette. User-authorized withdrawals: bypassed withdrawal delays and triggered no fraud flags. Seed-phrase control: lets scammers redirect funds through multiple addresses before tracing could begin. The breach demonstrates a wider cybersecurity challenge: technical safeguards can crumble when a well-crafted phishing scam tricks users into acting against their own interests. By mapping each hop the stolen crypto took, from freshly drained wallets to offshore betting sites, ZachXBT exposed the human weaknesses cybercrooks prize, setting the stage for the crackdown that followed. The Unmasked Scammer Behind the Coinbase Phishing Scheme Investigators didn’t need a sophisticated traceback to uncover the human face behind the Coinbase phishing scam . On-chain footprints allegedly led directly to Christian Nieves , a New York resident who operated online as “Daytwo” and “PawsOnHips.” Unlike most cybercriminals, Nieves didn’t hide—he broadcast. Luxury-brand selfies, open-mic Discord chats, and even video calls during the scam gave blockchain sleuth ZachXBT a trove of breadcrumbs that linked real-world vanity to digital theft. 11/ It’s rare we see a social engineering scammer with such blatant disregard to mask their identity while flexing stolen funds all over social media. As Daytwo is not a minor it’s a rather easy case for law enforcement to pursue. Sadly any recovery for victims is likely a… pic.twitter.com/QUTPD7s1nu — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) June 23, 2025 Nieves routinely showed his face while walking victims through wallet “migrations,” a glaring op-sec lapse. Instagram posts displayed designer clothing and high-end gadgets that on-chain analysis traced back to stolen crypto. Alias reuse—“Daytwo” in Discord, “PawsOnHips” on betting sites—connected the digital persona to a single real identity. From Coinbase Heist to Roobet Roulette: How $4M Vaporized Once Nieves allegedly gained control of each hijacked wallet, the money moved fast. Deposits funneled into a Roobet casino account bearing the same “pawsonhips” handle, where—according to blockchain tracers— nearly the entire $4 million haul was gambled away . 5/ Daytwo likes to gamble on Discord calls with friends. The recording below shows his Roobet username ‘pawsonhips’ where he leaks his deposit address in a browser tab. 0x940970549037634c517deb741b16112b52e0ced1 pic.twitter.com/i38XVbocUu — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) June 23, 2025 Details: Large wagers were placed while scammers chatted on Discord , effectively betting with victims’ life savings. “Lost most of the funds gambling at casinos,” ZachXBT concluded after examining transaction flows. The remaining balances were hopped through Monero (XMR) to obscure trails, yet Roobet’s visible deposit address still tied the funds back to Nieves. The episode demonstrates a blunt cybersecurity truth: converting ill-gotten gains into casino chips can be just as traceable as leaving them on-chain, especially when usernames overlap across platforms. By pinning a real name to flamboyant aliases and a Roobet bankroll, ZachXBT turned what began as a low-friction phishing scam into a case study in self-inflicted exposure—one that now places Nieves squarely in the crosshairs of law enforcement. New Safeguards and Bounty Programs Seek to Shore Up Cybersecurity Coinbase’s risk and security teams rolled out layered countermeasures intended to choke off future phishing scams while reassuring shaken customers. Among the steps: Enhanced customer education : prompts urging clients to verify support contacts and never share seed phrases, even under “urgent” pressure. Stricter withdrawal controls : flagged high-risk accounts now require extra ID checks and face-time delays on large transfers. Address allowlisting and Vault-style approval delays promoted as default settings for higher balances. Reimbursement pledge for victims of a May 2025 insider data-leak scam, indicating the exchange will share financial responsibility when fraud exploits its ecosystem. $20 million bounty for information leading to the arrest of criminals behind that insider breach—an aggressive escalation rarely seen in the industry. Whether those reforms can staunch a phishing scam wave that has already siphoned hundreds of millions is still unclear. However, the heightened focus on transparent cybersecurity protocols—and on holding exchanges accountable alongside users—indicates a new phase in the fight against social engineering in crypto. Why the Coinbase, ZachXBT Crypto Scam Saga Should Change Your Security Habits A single phone call was all it took for Christian Nieves to vaporize millions, yet the fallout stretches far beyond 30 unlucky Coinbase users. His brazen phishing scam, laid bare by ZachXBT’s on-chain detective work, spotlights an uncomfortable truth: the riskiest vulnerability in cryptocurrency isn’t faulty code—it’s human trust. Every voice that urges you to “secure” your wallet, every spoofed support number, is a reminder that cybersecurity relies on skepticism as much as software. Exchange-level reforms suggest the sector is finally treating social engineering as a systemic threat, not a customer blunder. Still, no amount of backend fortification can protect assets once a seed phrase slips out in a moment of panic. The lasting lesson from the Coinbase, ZachXBT crypto scam isn’t merely to guard credentials; it’s to recognize that in a decentralized sector, you alone stand between your holdings and the next persuasive imposter. The question, then, is whether the community will treat that responsibility as seriously as clever criminals already do.
CryptoNews 2025/06/24
Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector. Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing According to the committee’s website , the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill. Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham. The @BankingGOP is aiming to put out principles (aka an overview of core ideas/values) for its market structure bill at some point either later today or tomorrow, ahead of tomorrow’s subcommittee hearing on the matter. https://t.co/BuVBcZkSwm — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 23, 2025 According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote. “Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said. “With the GENIUS Act , we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added. Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks. The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
CryptoNews 2025/06/24
Trump Media Unveils $400M Buyback While Guarding $2.3B Bitcoin War Chest

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., the parent company of Truth Social, has announced plans to repurchase up to $400 million worth of its stock. The move, confirmed in a press release on Monday, was approved by the company’s board of directors and will include the buyback of both common stock and warrants through open market transactions. All repurchased shares will be retired, and the timing of the buyback will be left to the company’s discretion. Trump Media says the plan complies with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations. With $3B War Chest, Trump Media Moves on Buybacks and Bitcoin Simultaneously The company, trading under the ticker DJT on Nasdaq and NYSE Texas, described the buyback as part of a broader effort to return value to shareholders while maintaining flexibility for future growth. Devin Nunes, CEO and chairman of Trump Media, said the decision reflects the board’s confidence in the company’s long-term direction. “The Board took a vote of confidence in our company, our stock, and our strategic plans,” Nunes stated. “Since Trump Media now has approximately $3 billion on its balance sheet, we have the flexibility to take actions like this, which support strong shareholder returns, as we continue exploring further strategic opportunities.” While launching the buyback program, the company made clear that its previously announced Bitcoin strategy remains fully intact. In May, Trump Media revealed a $2.3 billion private placement deal designed to fund a long-term Bitcoin treasury plan. Trump Media, the company that has never earned a single dollar of profit is buying back $400 Million of stock. Trump Media had a negative 3,870% margin last quarter is now wanting to reward its investors by buying back stock… The company only had $760 Million of current… pic.twitter.com/WCSTUwdOyH — Sasha Yanshin (@sashayanshin) June 23, 2025 The company confirmed Monday that the share repurchase will not interfere with its crypto strategy. Both initiatives are independently funded, according to the statement. Trump Media has said it intends to model its Bitcoin treasury plans after MicroStrategy, a firm led by Michael Saylor that has accumulated over $14 billion in Bitcoin holdings. The financial separation between the stock buyback and the crypto treasury gives the company room to act on both fronts. Trump Media noted that it may also consider buying back its outstanding convertible notes in the future, either through market purchases or private deals. Trump Media has continued to expand its brand, which includes not only Truth Social but also the streaming service Truth+ and the fintech platform Truth.Fi. The company did not disclose a specific timeline for the repurchase program but confirmed that all buybacks would be handled under standard market conditions. With $3 billion in cash on hand, the company says it remains in a strong financial position to pursue multiple strategies simultaneously. Trump Media Advances $2.3B Bitcoin Strategy With ETF Ambitions, SEC Filings, and New Partnerships Following its $400 million stock buyback announcement, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is doubling down on its digital asset push, with a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury plan now fully in motion. On May 30, the company confirmed it had raised $2.44 billion through a private placement involving nearly 50 institutional investors. The raise included 55.9 million shares at $25.72 and $1 billion in zero-coupon convertible notes, with proceeds earmarked for Bitcoin acquisition and general operations. 🔍 Trump Media raises $2.44B for a corporate Bitcoin treasury, positioning itself among the top global corporate BTC holders. #Bitcoin #TrumpMedia https://t.co/1ZgY78WNTN — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 30, 2025 According to Trump Media, the move indicates a long-term shift toward holding Bitcoin as a core treasury asset. Just weeks later, on June 13, the U.S. SEC approved TMTG’s S-3 registration statement, a key step in launching its large-scale Bitcoin treasury strategy. The approval adds regulatory backing to one of the most ambitious crypto plays by a U.S. public company. ✅ The SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement linked to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative. #Trump #TruthSocial https://t.co/ybidUAZtqb — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 14, 2025 Then, on June 16, TMTG filed for a Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF , seeking to list the fund on NYSE Arca. The proposed ETF would allocate 75% to Bitcoin and 25% to Ethereum, with Crypto.com acting as custodian and execution agent. 🇺🇸 Trump Media filed with the SEC to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, while the Trump Organization unveiled a $499 U.S.-made smartphone. #trump #etf https://t.co/tFTibnN0lg — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 16, 2025 If approved, the fund could offer direct crypto exposure to retail and institutional investors under the Truth.Fi brand. TMTG also announced plans to expand its ETF offerings into other sectors, including energy, via a partnership with Yorkville America Digital and Crypto.com . Together, these moves position Trump Media as a growing force in crypto finance, blending political branding with Bitcoin-backed financial products at a scale few U.S. companies have attempted.
CryptoNews 2025/06/24
Michael Saylor's Strategy Snaps Up 245 Bitcoin for $26 Million as Geopolitical Tensions Lift BTC 3.5%

Michael Saylor’s Strategy continued its acquisition of Bitcoin (BTC) on Monday by purchasing $26 million worth of the cryptocurrency, according to a new filing by the company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Michael Saylor’s Strategy Purchases Millions in Latest Bitcoin Buy According to the June 23 filing , Strategy announced its acquisition of 245 Bitcoin for $26 million, with an average purchase price of $105,856 per Bitcoin. According to a Monday morning X post from Saylor, Strategy’s buy-up of the cryptocurrency has achieved a BTC yield of 19.2% year-to-date. “As of 6/22/2025, we hodl 592,345 $BTC acquired for ~$41.87 billion at ~$70,681 per bitcoin,” Saylor said. Iran, U.S. Tensions Heat Up News of Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase comes as the cryptocurrency rose over 3.5% on Monday after the United States led a series of airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear program over the weekend in an attack known as Operation Midnight Hammer. Strategy has acquired 245 BTC for ~$26.0 million at ~$105,856 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 19.2% YTD 2025. As of 6/22/2025, we hodl 592,345 $BTC acquired for ~$41.87 billion at ~$70,681 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/bnE0OC9kEv — Michael Saylor (@saylor) June 23, 2025 “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been totally and completely obliterated,” U.S. President Donald Trump said while addressing the nation on Saturday night. “Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace,” Trump said. “If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.” Bitcoin dipped below the psychologically important $100,000 mark on June 22 as crypto markets responded to the escalation in tension centered around Iran and Israel’s longstanding conflict. “This is NOT a market that is pricing in a long-term conflict,” The Kobeissi Letter said late Sunday, referring to the market’s perception of the dispute as a “short-lived war.” On Monday afternoon, Iran confirmed that it had launched a series of missile strikes against Al-Udeid, an American military base in Qatar. A Kremlin spokesperson told Russia’s state-run media on Monday that it was ready to help Iran amid the conflict’s dramatic escalation. However, how crypto markets will react to increasing global volatility is still unclear
CryptoNews 2025/06/24
SHX price gains 12% as Stronghold tightens focus on payments and green tech

SHX price gains 12% as Stronghold tightens focus on payments and green tech

Bitcoin’s slow grind after the Iran strike couldn’t compete with SHX’s double-digit surge, highlighting increased interest in tokens associated with real-world applications and lower energy footprints. According to CoinMarketCap data, the Stronghold (SHX) token jumped 12% on June 2, sharply…
Crypto.news 2025/06/24
JUP Holders Panic Sell After 80% Crash – Dead or Buying Opportunity?

Jupiter ( JUP ), the leading Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, has experienced a devastating market crash as investor confidence appears to have evaporated completely. Following its last venture above $1 in February, the JUP token has maintained a relentless bearish trajectory, shedding over 33% in the past month alone and plummeting 82.73% from its post-launch peak of $2.04. Source: Cryptonews Currently, the token is valued at $0.3629. Holders who exited positions before this catastrophic decline are lucky to have done so before the massive crash. Jupiter Founder Suspends DAO Voting in a Desperate Move to Rescue JUP Token One trader who liquidated his substantial holdings around $0.70 expressed disbelief, stating that as Solana’s most recognizable token, nobody anticipated JUP’s descent toward “worthlessness.” Thank God I sold my last $JUP around $0.70. It was probably just luck, because being the most well-known token on Solana, you wouldn’t expect it to drop to zero… but still I guess no real utility + big unlocks is what drives the price. Phew, dodged a bullet. pic.twitter.com/egjVjBJwla — Roidz (@Deroidz) June 22, 2025 This investor attributed JUP’s deterioration to the token’s absence of genuine utility and large token releases from the development team. On June 19, Jupiter Exchange’s chief operating officer, Kash Dhanda, attempted to address mounting community frustrations regarding the lack of strategic planning to enhance Jupiter’s token utility. Kash announced that the Jupiter Foundation would suspend its DAO voting mechanism to concentrate efforts on strengthening the Jupiter and Jupiverse ecosystems. He emphasized that the Jupiter exchange is currently at a key juncture, requiring immediate action to shape DeFi’s future, as this window of opportunity won’t remain available indefinitely. A Solana maximalist endorsed this decision, describing the removal of DAO voting as a major step toward rehabilitating JUP’s trajectory. Removing DAO voting was a big step toward getting JUP back on track Next thing that needs to fall is the "30 days unstaking rule" Empower stakers without scaring off new investors pic.twitter.com/ua2jef63zH — fabiano.sol (@FabianoSolana) June 22, 2025 He suggested eliminating the “30-day unstaking requirement” should be the next priority. His perspective is centered on “enabling stakers while avoiding deterrence of prospective investors.” Token Unlocks Massacre: Why JUP Became Solana’s Biggest Disappointment Another cryptocurrency supporter shared comparable views , expressing hope that JUP DAO would permanently abandon the voting mechanism. “ What an absurd energy drain for such a talented team to continuously debate trivial working group compensation controversies ,” he commented. He noted that billions in JUP market capitalization vanished over minor five-figure funding decisions. He proposed alternative value-creation models, such as buyback programs that benefit holders and enhance JUP token price performance. Despite deteriorating price action and diminishing investor trust, the Jupiter Foundation continues to deliver new products and achieve major milestones. On June 22, Jupiter Exchange announced that the DEX aggregator had surpassed $1 trillion in cumulative trading volume, processing over 1.7 billion swaps from 49 million unique traders. $1 trillion in volume 1.7 billion swaps 49 million traders Just use Jupiter 🪐 pic.twitter.com/maaJOYqjDX — Jupiter (🐱, 🐐) (@JupiterExchange) June 22, 2025 This achievement represents the highest volume among all Solana-based decentralized exchanges. The platform also introduced what it termed “Solana’s premier trading wallet ,” the Jup Mobile application, which allows users to transfer funds and monitor their DeFi portfolio positions seamlessly. Bitcoin Trader Calls 174% JUP Rally, Tags “$0.3371” as the Death Line Within the past 24 hours alone, Jupiter accumulated over $3.8 million in transaction fees , surpassing even Uniswap, Ethereum’s largest DEX. The platform also recorded over $982,000 in daily revenue, ranking behind Pump.fun, PancakeSwap, Hyperliquid, and major stablecoin providers (Tether and Circle). Source: DefilLama Prominent Bitcoin trader “ Bitcoin Consensus ” believes these impressive metrics will eventually reflect in JUP’s valuation as the token exhibits signs of a meaningful reversal through a classic double-bottom formation on daily charts. 🚨 DOUBLE BOTTOM ALERT on $JUP (Daily) 📈 Jupiter $JUP is showing signs of a major reversal with a textbook double bottom pattern forming on the daily chart. Pattern breakout target: $0.96 Current price: $0.35 That’s a potential +174% move on $JUP The double bottom is a… pic.twitter.com/4VXMit9lQ0 — Bitcoinsensus (@Bitcoinsensus) June 23, 2025 He forecasts a pattern breakout targeting $0.96, representing a potential 174% increase from current price levels. Jupiter RSI at 33: Is JUP’s Oversold Bounce About to Explode? The JUP/USDT daily analysis reveals the price maintaining a grip on key support at $0.3371, which bulls must successfully defend to prevent additional declines. After testing this support zone, the asset has shown modest recovery to approximately $0.3594, indicating renewed purchasing interest. Source: TradingView Nevertheless, the overall technical structure remains bearish following an extended downtrend and recent rejection near the $0.50 resistance level. The 9-day Simple Moving Average trades below current price levels, suggesting potential for near-term recovery momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI hovers around 33.54 , reflecting oversold market conditions and implying a possible technical rebound. Should the $0.3371 support level be maintained, price movement toward $0.3889 and potentially $0.4981 could materialize. However, a breach below this key support threshold would expose new downside targets and perpetuate bearish pressure. Bulls need to recapture the $0.3889 level to validate any sustainable recovery trajectory.
CryptoNews 2025/06/24
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes recovery as Israel-Iran conflict spills into US military base

Ethereum (ETH) is up 5% on Monday, showing signs of recovery amid reports that Iran has launched missiles at a United States (US) military base in Qatar. The geopolitical tensions sparked an increase in ETH volatility, resulting in a rise in realized profits and losses over the weekend.
Fxstreet 2025/06/24
Democratic senator introduces bill to address Trump's crypto ties

The proposed bill from Senator Adam Schiff followed similar legislation in the House of Representatives from Maxine Waters in response to the president's memecoin dinner.
PANews 2025/06/24

