2025-07-04 Friday
A trader bought 67.98 WBTC in the early morning, with a total value of US$6.95 million
PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, another trader bought 67.98 WBTC between 02:23 and 03:55 in the morning, with an average price of
PANews
2025/06/24 09:05
Iran's foreign minister says no ceasefire agreement has been reached, but is willing to stop there
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi posted on the social media platform "X" that, as Iran has repeatedly made clear, it was Israel
PANews
2025/06/24 09:02
Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem
Written by: @Michael01c_ Compiled by: Azuma, Odaily Planet Daily As the popular interactive Fragmetric in the Solana ecosystem is about to launch an airdrop (it has recently promoted a number
PANews
2025/06/24 09:00
Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday
PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block, the stock price of stablecoin issuer Circle (stock code CRCL) hit $298 during trading on Monday, and its market value
PANews
2025/06/24 08:57
Iranian Foreign Minister: No "agreement" has been reached between Israel and Iran on ceasefire
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, Iran’s Foreign Minister said that so far, no "agreement" has been reached between Israel and Iran on a ceasefire or cessation
PANews
2025/06/24 08:53
Bitcoin, crypto market begin recovery as Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire
The cryptocurrency market made a comeback on Monday, rebounding from a weekend dip as top assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, staged a recovery.
Fxstreet
2025/06/24 08:40
Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 21, making the state the first state in the United States to establish
PANews
2025/06/24 08:38
Ark Invest sold more than $100 million worth of Circle shares yesterday
PANews reported on June 24 that Ark Invest Daily data showed that Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sold a total of 415,844 Circle shares on June 23, including 306,921 shares through
PANews
2025/06/24 08:33
A whale bought 2000.74 ETH and 11.06 WBTC 1 hour ago, with a total value of 6.01 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 24 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0x109...A295F bought 2000.74 ETH and 11.06 WBTC on the chain 1 hour ago, with
PANews
2025/06/24 08:27
A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.
PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions at the lowest point before the rebound
PANews
2025/06/24 08:14
Trending News
The whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC from another wallet
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million
Analyst: Bitcoin bull run may fade in 2-3 months
Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit
Analysis: Bitcoin volatility drops to lowest level since 2023, large fluctuations are expected within up to 5 weeks