Chorus One co-founder and CTO Meher Roy passed away due to illness
PANews reported on June 24 that Chorus One CEO Brian Fabian Crain disclosed on the X platform that the project's co-founder Meher Roy had passed away after a long battle
PANews
2025/06/24 10:11
Cyprus regulator fines former FTX EU subsidiary €200,000
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Finance Feeds, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission has reached a 200,000 euro settlement agreement with FTX's European subsidiary Trek Labs Europe
PANews
2025/06/24 10:03
U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
PANews
2025/06/24 10:01
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.24)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?Update 6/24: $USDUC Volatile Coin Narrative, Moonshot Certification $USELESS hits new high, $Baobao
PANews
2025/06/24 09:58
Circle Stock Becomes Largest Component of VanEck Digital Asset Index
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Circle shares have the largest weight in VanEck's digital asset company index, highlighting its growing influence in the crypto economy. Circle
PANews
2025/06/24 09:56
Midnight Network Releases NIGHT Token Economics and “Glacier Airdrop” Mechanism
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Coindesk, the privacy-focused blockchain project Midnight Network released a token economics white paper and announced in advance the "Glacier Airdrop" mechanism for
PANews
2025/06/24 09:45
Elliptic: After Huione was blocked, Telegram dark web trading merchants turned to Tudou Guarantee
PANews June 24 news, according to Cryptoslate, Elliptic released a report saying that although Cambodia's Huione Guarantee platform was seized on May 13 for being involved in a $27 billion
PANews
2025/06/24 09:33
Hong Kong’s VMS Group makes first foray into crypto, plans to allocate up to $10 million to Re7 Capital’s strategies
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Bloomberg, Hong Kong multi-family office VMS Group plans to allocate no more than US$10 million to the strategies operated by decentralized hedge
PANews
2025/06/24 09:18
A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
PANews
2025/06/24 09:12
Iran warns the US that if it launches another attack, it will be hit harder
PANews reported on June 24 that according to a report by CCTV News citing Iran's Mehr News Agency on the 24th, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,
PANews
2025/06/24 09:10
Trending News
The whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC from another wallet
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million
Analyst: Bitcoin bull run may fade in 2-3 months
Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit
Analysis: Bitcoin volatility drops to lowest level since 2023, large fluctuations are expected within up to 5 weeks