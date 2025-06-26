MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-04 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $60.4085 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days
PANews reported on June 26 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$60.4085 million yesterday (June 25, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF
SPOT
$0,00000000000001213
-0,08%
NET
$0,00013497
-0,26%
THREE
$0,00376
-6,00%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 11:52
Changliang Technology: We have started research on the construction of digital solutions related to stablecoins
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jinshi, Changliang Technology stated on the interactive platform on June 26 that the company has started research on the construction of digital
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 11:50
Nano Labs Announces 600 Bitcoins in First Round of $500 Million Convertible Note Deal
PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, Nasdaq-listed Nano Labs announced that it had just received 600 bitcoins (about 63.6 million U.S. dollars) in the first round
U
$0,01193
-3,63%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 11:47
Moscow Exchange to launch crypto funds and structured bonds to follow up Bitcoin futures launch
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cryptonews, Vladimir Krekoten, managing director of the Moscow Exchange, revealed that following the launch of Bitcoin futures on June 4, the exchange
LAUNCH
$0,00000000000566
-44,07%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 11:43
SEC extends deadline for broker-dealer daily reserve rule change
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bitcoin.com, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that the revised "Rule 15c3-3" (Customer Protection Rule) compliance deadline will be extended
COM
$0,021328
-9,32%
U
$0,01193
-3,63%
CHANGE
$0,00216172
-1,99%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 11:39
The crypto sector has a slight correction, only BTC and CeFi sectors are relatively strong
PANews reported on June 26 that according to SoSoValue data, due to Trump's statement that Iran and Israel may clash again, various sectors of the crypto market experienced a slight
BTC
$108 593,11
-0,74%
TRUMP
$8,641
-4,23%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 11:29
Tornado Cash Co-founder: Donations from Cork attackers will not be accepted, 10 ETH will be returned to the Cork team
PANews reported on June 26 that after the Cork Protocol attacker transferred 4,520 ETH to Tornado Cash yesterday and donated 10 ETH to the Tornado Cash developer legal fund, Tornado
NOT
$0,001837
-5,60%
FUND
$0,02922
--%
ETH
$2 530,04
-2,63%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 11:27
South Korean prosecutors seize $3.2 million worth of cryptocurrencies in investigation of illegal forex trading
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korean prosecutors raided a group suspected of earning billions of won in fees through unregistered foreign exchange business
SOUTH
$0,0996
-9,45%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 11:19
Hyperliquid’s “Insider Whale” was liquidated three times in a row, and the value of its position has dropped to $78.89 million
PANews reported on June 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the short positions of Hyperliquid’s “insider whale” have just been liquidated three times in a row. The
THREE
$0,00376
-6,00%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 11:12
Metaplanet increased its holdings by 1,234 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 12,345 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,234 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 12,345 BTC.
BTC
$108 593,11
-0,74%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 11:08
Trending News
More
The whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC from another wallet
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million
Analyst: Bitcoin bull run may fade in 2-3 months
Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit
Analysis: Bitcoin volatility drops to lowest level since 2023, large fluctuations are expected within up to 5 weeks