The empire strikes out: Institutionalists failed to kill the stablecoin bill PANews 2025/06/18 23:04

ACT $0.04094 -2.63% LIKE $0.010945 -1.30% SENATE $0.0074 +4.66%

Despite a relentless campaign from institutional powerbrokers like Senator Elizabeth Warren, the US Senate advanced the GENIUS Act, marking a watershed moment for stablecoin regulation and exposing the limits of establishment resistance.