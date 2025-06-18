The U.S. Department of Justice and Europol have taken down the world’s largest dark web drug market operating via Monero

PANews
2025/06/18 17:28
PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoSlate, the U.S. Department of Justice and Europol, together with law enforcement agencies from multiple countries, closed Archetyp Market, the world's largest dark web drug trading platform, on June 11. The platform exclusively uses Monero (XMR) for transactions, with an estimated total sales of 250 million euros (about 267 million U.S. dollars). During the operation, Spanish police arrested a 30-year-old German suspect in Barcelona and seized assets worth 7.8 million euros in Germany and Romania, including electronic devices and cryptocurrencies. Dutch police also shut down server infrastructure in the country. The platform has 612,000 user accounts and 3,200 suppliers, and the main drugs traded include fentanyl and heroin. Germany and Sweden simultaneously launched raids, searching 20 properties, arresting 7 suspects, and seizing 47 mobile phones and 45 computers.

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth
PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
