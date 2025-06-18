WLFI official: Sahara exclusively uses USD1 in the IDO stablecoin of the BuidlPad platform, contributing $59 million to set a historical milestone PANews 2025/06/18 12:35

SAHARA $0.08052 -0.22% USD1 $0.9999 -0.01%

PANews reported on June 18 that WLFI's official social media said that Sahara exclusively adopted USD1 in the IDO stablecoin of the BuidlPad platform, contributing up to 59 million US dollars, successfully achieving an important milestone. The total amount of funds raised in this IDO reached 74.5 million US dollars, all of which were completed by two assets, USD1 and BNB.