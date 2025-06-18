Central Bank: Establish a digital RMB international operation center and carry out a pilot project for comprehensive reform of offshore trade financial services in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai

2025/06/18
PANews reported on June 18 that at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, announced the establishment of the Digital RMB International Operation Center. Promote the international operation of the digital RMB and the development of financial market business, and serve digital financial innovation. Establish a personal credit reporting agency. Provide financial institutions with diversified and differentiated personal credit reporting products to further improve the social credit reporting system. Carry out a pilot project for comprehensive reform of offshore trade financial services in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai. Innovate business rules to support Shanghai in developing offshore trade. Develop free trade offshore bonds. Follow the principle of "two ends abroad" and internationally accepted rules and standards to broaden the financing channels for "going out" enterprises and high-quality enterprises in countries and regions participating in the "Belt and Road" initiative.

Pan Gongsheng announced that Shanghai will "pioneer first" innovations in structural monetary policy tools. This includes pilot projects such as shipping trade blockchain letter of credit refinancing business, "cross-border trade refinancing" business, and expansion of carbon emission reduction support tools. Shanghai will actively promote the first batch of risk-sharing tools for science and technology innovation bonds, and support private equity institutions to issue science and technology innovation bonds. The central bank will work with the China Securities Regulatory Commission to study and promote RMB foreign exchange futures trading. Promote the improvement of the foreign exchange market product sequence and facilitate financial institutions and foreign trade enterprises to better manage exchange rate risks.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
2025/07/04
Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

