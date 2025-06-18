JD.com’s global stablecoin push aims to shave days off cross-border payments

2025/06/18 00:30
With a push for stablecoin licenses worldwide, JD.com Chairman Liu Qiangdong wants fiat-pegged tokens to do what banks can’t: settle in seconds. His vision calls for 10-second settlements across continents, anchored in licensed stablecoins and JD’s own e-commerce empire.

Technology-driven eCommerce company JD.com is reportedly seeking stablecoin licenses across major economies, with Chairman Liu Qiangdong revealing plans to revolutionize cross-border payments during a June 17 corporate sharing session.

In a Monday briefing reported by Sina Technology, Qiangdong laid out an ambitious plan to leverage blockchain-based stablecoins to slash international transaction times from days to seconds, while reducing costs by 90%. If successful, the move would pose the first real challenge in decades to SWIFT’s stranglehold on global corporate transactions.

JD.com’s stablecoin ambitions didn’t emerge in a vacuum. Through its subsidiary Jingdong Technology, the company has quietly operated within Hong Kong’s fintech sandbox since Q1 2024, piloting stablecoin use cases for cross-border supplier payments.

At the core is Zhizhen Chain, JD’s proprietary blockchain platform, which already handles over $7 billion annually in supply chain finance transactions. Unlike speculative crypto projects, JD’s approach mirrors Ant Group’s methodical strategy: deploy blockchain internally first, then monetize the rails.

JD.com now joins a high-stakes race with Chinese rival Ant Group, which is pursuing its own Hong Kong stablecoin license, and Western giants testing the waters. Amazon has reportedly explored a stablecoin for marketplace settlements, while Walmart’s blockchain patents suggest similar plans.

But JD’s advantage lies in its captive ecosystem. With nearly 600 million active users and a logistics network spanning 20 countries, it could onboard merchants to its stablecoin by mandate, much like Alipay dominates Chinese payments.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates 'Crypto Week' to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth
U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
