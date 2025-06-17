a16z backs EigenLayer with $70m token buy amid EigenCloud launch

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:06
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0131-4.86%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000512-46.55%

a16z crypto, the digital assets arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, has deepened its investment in EigenLayer with a new $70 million token acquisition, coinciding with the launch of the Ethereum restaking protocol’s developer platform, EigenCloud.

On June 17, 2025, Eigen Labs announced the official launch of EigenCloud, a unified cloud platform aimed at accelerating crypto’s app era. 

As the EigenLayer (EIGEN) community celebrated this major milestone, the Eigen Labs team revealed that a16z had acquired an additional $70 million worth of EIGEN tokens to support the rollout. This builds on the $100 million investment a16z made in Eigen Labs’ Series B funding round in February 2024.

According to Eigen Labs, the latest token purchase will support commercialization efforts for EigenCloud’s new services. These include EigenVerify, a dispute resolution tool, and EigenCompute, a solution focused on execution. Both services are part of EigenCloud’s broader suite, which integrates with EigenLayer’s Autonomous Verifiable Services and EigenDA. 

The Eigen Labs team has been developing the EigenCloud solution for nearly a year. The platform is built on EigenLayer and powered by its native ecosystem token, EIGEN.

Billed as a “verifiability-as-a-service” platform, EigenCloud is set to dramatically expand what’s possible in crypto development. Its infrastructure makes “virtually anything verifiable onchain,” unlocking a wide range of use cases.

Potential applications include disintermediated digital marketplaces, fully onchain games, onchain insurance, automated adjudication, AI agents, and prediction markets.

EigenCloud apps leverage EIGEN stake for security, with generated fees going into staking rewards, product innovation or other ecosystem incentives.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.1345-4.05%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018182-9.04%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00376-6.00%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 10:55
Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth
Moonveil
MORE$0.02157-4.76%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:10
U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
U Coin
U$0.01223-0.81%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018182-9.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.863-0.85%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:34

Trending News

More

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

Most crypto sectors rose, while BTC and ETH fluctuated in a narrow range