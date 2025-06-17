Musk's XAI in talks to raise $4.3 billion in equity funding PANews 2025/06/17 21:33

XAI $0.0528 -2.36% MUSK $0.0005141 +49.70%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, Musk's XAI is in talks to raise $4.3 billion through equity financing.