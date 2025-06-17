Fold Holdings signs $250 million equity purchase agreement to expand Bitcoin reserves PANews 2025/06/17 20:57

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Globenewswire, Fold Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin financial services company, has signed a $250 million equity financing agreement, and the funds will be mainly used to increase Bitcoin reserves. According to the terms of the agreement, Fold can independently decide to issue common shares in batches to raise funds after meeting SEC registration requirements, with the maximum financing amount not exceeding $250 million. Cohen & Company Capital Markets served as the exclusive placement agent for this financing.