OSL Trading Hours: BTC Approaches $100,000, Institutional Demand Continues to Strengthen the Market

PANews
2024/11/29 11:07
Bitcoin
BTC$108,778.38-0.47%

OSL Trading Hours: BTC Approaches $100,000, Institutional Demand Continues to Strengthen the Market

1. Market observation

Keywords: BTC, Starknet, DOGE

Bitcoin has continued to show market resilience recently, with its price soaring 5.05% to $96,286, ignoring the market's doubts about its overvaluation. Driven by continued institutional demand, analysts expect Bitcoin to reach a peak of $146,000. Multiple institutions have shown strong interest in Bitcoin: MARA has increased its holdings of Bitcoin, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim has proposed using Bitcoin as a reserve asset, and Chinese company SOS Limited has announced an investment of $50 million to purchase Bitcoin, highlighting Bitcoin's growing strategic position.

The price of Bitcoin is approaching the $100,000 mark, and market sentiment is generally positive. Data shows that the probability of Bitcoin breaking through six figures by the end of the year has reached 45%, a significant increase from 34% a week ago. Other major cryptocurrencies also showed an upward trend, with Ethereum hitting a 5-month high and Dogecoin (DOGE) also recording gains.

Despite this, there is still a cautious sentiment in the market, and some experts warn that Bitcoin may face a 30% correction. However, analysts at Rekt Capital hold a different view, believing that price adjustments may actually help maintain the bull market trend. At present, although short-term price fluctuations are obvious, the market still maintains strong confidence in Bitcoin breaking through the psychological barrier of $100,000.

The cryptocurrency market has also witnessed the diversification of investment strategies, such as Rumble's plan to allocate its $20 million excess cash reserves to Bitcoin. Another important development is that the Ethereum L2 project Starknet has launched the first phase of the staking plan on the mainnet, marking an important milestone in the decentralization process. Overall, Bitcoin has shown strong recovery momentum, and investors tend to actively buy when the price pulls back, but breaking through the $100,000 resistance level still faces challenges.

2. Key data (as of 10:00 HKT on November 29)

  • S&P 500: 5,998.74 (+25.76% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,060.48 points (+26.97% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.245% (+36.71 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 106.494 (+4.89% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $95,568.63 (+126.12% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $51.11 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,557.29 (+55.92% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $31.28 billion

3. ETF flows (November 28 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: Net outflow of $0

  • Ethereum ETF: Net outflow of $0

4. Important day (November 27, 9:30 p.m.)

  • Core PCE price index month-on-month: actual 0.3% / previous value 0.3% / expected 0.3%

  • GDP growth rate month-on-month: actual 2.8% / previous value 3.0% / expected 2.8%

  • Personal income: actual 0.6% / previous value 0.3% / expected 0.3%

  • Personal spending: actual 0.4% / previous value 0.6% / expected 0.3%

5. Hot News

  • U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs have seen net inflows of $6.2 billion so far in November, a record monthly high

  • Virtuals Protocol ecosystem tokens generally rose, with multiple tokens rising by more than 100%

  • Sol Sniper launches SniperX, the first Meme coin trading robot on X platform

  • Spectral: Unfair registration behavior was discovered during the deployment of the first proxy token SPECTR, and remedial measures have been taken

  • Stacks announces sBTC deployment plan, expected to open deposit function on December 16

  • pump.fun sold another 65,000 SOLs, with a total cash out of over $200 million

  • SlowMist founder: DEXX attackers have converted part of their assets into SOL, and EVM addresses have experienced abnormal changes

  • Modular L1 network U2U Network completes $13.8 million financing

  • Bluefin launches airdrop eligibility portal and will airdrop 17% of BLUE tokens

  • Japan's new prime minister reorganizes Web3 and crypto policy department

  • Binance Labs announces investment in Astherus to help DeFi users achieve high returns on their assets

  • Binance: BNSOL Super Staking will launch the first phase of the project Pyth Network (PYTH)

  • The Genesis Event of Hyperliquid’s Native Token HYPE Will Be Held on November 29

  • Scroll Lianchuang responded to the doubts: the project design problems will be improved and the team is making structural adjustments

  • Telegram founder: Received 1% of MAJOR donated by Major founder, will not sell it in the next 10 years

  • VanEck CEO: US policy shift brings strong momentum to the crypto market, predicts Bitcoin will reach $400,000

  • Robinhood Launches Ethereum Staking Service for European Users

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC from another wallet

The whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC from another wallet

According to PANews on July 4, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC
Bitcoin
BTC$108,896.01-0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02309-3.02%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01432+0.13%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 13:04
US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?

US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?

The US House GOP has announced the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week” to push three key crypto bills. Lawmakers will consider the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the Senate’s GENIUS Act, to be brought to a vote. 🚨NEW: Chairman @RepFrenchHill , @HouseAgGOP Chairman @CongressmanGT , and House Leadership announced that the week of July 14th will be “Crypto Week,” where the CLARITY Act, Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and GENIUS Act will be considered. @SpeakerJohnson @SteveScalise … pic.twitter.com/vIUoGaoSy1 — Financial Services GOP (@FinancialCmte) July 3, 2025 House Speaker Mike Johnson, Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill, and Agriculture Committee Chair GT Thompson announced the move Thursday . The move arrives following the passage of President Donald Trump’s ‘ Big Beautiful Bill .’ The US lawmakers noted that the mid-July review will create a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, protect financial privacy and foster the country’s position as a global crypto leader. “House Republicans are taking decisive steps to deliver the full scope of President Trump’s digital assets and cryptocurrency agenda,” Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement. Here’s What the Legislation Package Aims to Address Legislators called the move a “historic” opportunity for the US to deliver a clear, pro-innovation framework for crypto. The package of legislation would address issues such as stablecoin oversight, crypto market rules, and permanently banning the creation of a US CBDC. The effort reflects years of bipartisan work and aligns with President Trump’s pro-crypto agenda. The CLARITY Act, which passed through the House panel with a 47-6 vote last month, would set clear lines between crypto commodities and securities. The bill would drive regulatory certainty and possibly invite more institutional players. Besides, the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act, will be the top priority during the Crypto Week. The Senate already approved the bill last month in a 68-30 vote. 📜 The US Senate passes the GENIUS Act in a 68–30 vote, marking the first major federal step to regulate stablecoins and shape crypto policy. #GENIUS #StablecoinRegulation https://t.co/tzKz59abyB — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 18, 2025 The House had previously pushed its own version of stablecoin legislation dubbed the STABLE Act. However, lawmakers are turning to the Senate’s GENIUS Act version. Further, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act would block the creation of a federal digital dollar. The bill already passed out of the US House Financial Services Committee with a 27-22 vote in April. Crypto Week – A Pathway to Clear Regulation? According to Majority Leader Steve Scalise, these pieces of legislation not only further the President’s pro-growth agenda, but provide a clear regulatory framework for digital assets. Rep. Tom Emmer, a leading crypto advocate, said that America is one step closer to having clarity in digital assets. Passing of these bills will defend financial privacy and reinforce U.S. dominance in crypto innovation, he added. “A new day for American excellence has finally arrived, and now it’s time to get the job done.”
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021336-14.28%
Major
MAJOR$0.16316-6.90%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.0074+5.26%
Propy
PRO$0.8414+1.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02309-3.02%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 11:45
Backpack: will compensate users who suffer unexpected losses during maintenance

Backpack: will compensate users who suffer unexpected losses during maintenance

PANews reported on July 3 that according to official news, Backpack said on the X platform: "Today, all users holding positions will receive double points rewards. For users who suffer
Share
PANews2025/07/03 23:43

Trending News

More

The whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC from another wallet

US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?

Backpack: will compensate users who suffer unexpected losses during maintenance

US Republicans declare ‘Crypto Week’ to mull 3 crypto bills

Analysis: Bitcoin volatility drops to lowest level since 2023, large fluctuations are expected within up to 5 weeks