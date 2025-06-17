OpenAI clashes with Microsoft over AI future, threatens lawsuit

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 20:38
Notcoin
NOT$0.00191-1.18%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1131-4.63%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11+6.16%

Tensions between OpenAI and Microsoft reach all-time high amid clash over company’s future.

OpenAI and Microsoft have had one of the most successful partnerships in tech history, but recent reports suggest it may be unraveling. According to a June 17 report by The Wall Street Journal, negotiations between the two firms are stalling, and OpenAI is even considering legal action.

Currently, Microsoft is blocking OpenAI’s plans to convert into a for-profit company, a move that would allow it to go public. This roadblock has prompted OpenAI’s leadership to threaten an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft and call for a review of the contracts between the two firms.

Specifically, Microsoft holds preferential rights to use OpenAI’s technology, as well as the exclusive right to serve as the company’s compute provider. Despite this close relationship, the two companies are increasingly becoming competitors.

For example, Microsoft’s AI coding assistant, GitHub Copilot, competes directly with OpenAI’s Windsurf. Additionally, Microsoft is developing its own large language model, which could eventually reduce its dependence on OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

OpenAI moves toward a for-profit model

The root of the tension lies in OpenAI’s plans to transition from its current capped-profit structure to a for-profit public benefit corporation. This would allow the company to pursue both profit and broader public interest in AI, while also opening the door to a public listing and potential multi-billion-dollar fundraising.

However, OpenAI needs Microsoft’s approval to make the move, as the tech giant is a major investor. In return, Microsoft is reportedly seeking a larger ownership stake in the company than it currently holds.

Since 2019, Microsoft has invested almost $14 billion in OpenAI. It is currently its largest shareholder of OpenAI’s for-profit subsidiary, OpenAI LP, with 49% of the shares. In 2025, Microsoft valued its stake in the company at $147 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.13266-5.26%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018006-9.46%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00376-6.00%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 10:55
Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth
Moonveil
MORE$0.02135-12.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:10
U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
U Coin
U$0.01219-2.32%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018006-9.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.837-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:34

Trending News

More

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

Most crypto sectors rose, while BTC and ETH fluctuated in a narrow range