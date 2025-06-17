Ubyx raises $10M to build global stablecoin network as senate advances GENIUS Act

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 20:23
Major
MAJOR$0.16514-5.35%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04096-2.54%
FUND
FUND$0.02922+7.42%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.0074+7.09%
SEED
SEED$0.00175-4.99%

Ubyx Inc., a stablecoin infrastructure startup led by former Citigroup exec, has secured $10 million in seed funding from major backers including Galaxy Ventures and Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund.

Ubyx Inc., a stablecoin infrastructure startup founded by Citigroup executive Tony McLaughlin, has raised $10 million in seed funding to build a global clearing system for digital money, Bloomberg reported. The round was led by Galaxy Ventures and included participation from Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, Coinbase Ventures, Paxos, VanEck, and others. Following the funding, the company plans to expand its partnerships and prepare for a full network launch by the end of the year.

Ubyx’s mission is to solve the growing fragmentation of the stablecoin market, where multiple issuers and incompatible blockchains have created barriers to adoption. To this end, Ubyx aims to establish a unified acceptance network, similar to how Visa or Mastercard operate for card payments, allowing even small banks to issue and accept stablecoins without needing to build infrastructure.

Ubyx will support several blockchains including Solana, Base, Canton, and the XRP Ledger, and will also allow other digital money formats such as tokenized deposits and central bank digital currencies.

The startup launches at a pivotal moment for stablecoins, as the U.S. Senate considers new legislation to regulate the sector. The GENIUS Act, which would establish the first national framework for stablecoin oversight, is scheduled for U.S. senate vote today, June 17.

Moreover, Circle, the issuer of the second-largest stablecoin by market cap, recently went public through a successful initial public offering. Inspired by Circle’s success, experts predict a surge of new stablecoin issuers — including major tech firms — entering the space. This highlights the urgent need for a unified infrastructure, which Ubex aims to deliver.

“For stablecoins to truly scale, the world needs an interoperable acceptance network that connects issuers with regulated financial institutions,” said Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.13266-5.26%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018006-9.46%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00376-6.00%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 10:55
Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth
Moonveil
MORE$0.02135-12.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:10
U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
U Coin
U$0.01219-2.32%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018006-9.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.837-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:34

Trending News

More

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

Most crypto sectors rose, while BTC and ETH fluctuated in a narrow range