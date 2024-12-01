Thinking about Ethereum block builder Titan’s monopoly with Flashbots: How chain abstraction can unlock development opportunities?

PANews
2024/12/01 15:23
IRON Titanium
TITAN$0.000000007845-4.79%

Author: Austin King , Co-founder and CEO of Omni Network

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Few people know that just two companies create 90% of Ethereum blocks. However, even fewer people know the story behind this monopoly.

Here’s the untold story of Titan, over $40M in hidden profits, and how chain abstraction will usher in even greater opportunities.

beginning

It all started at the end of 2022, when Flashbots created MEV-Boost, a software that allows Ethereum L1 validators to obtain transaction blocks from third parties (called builders, which specialize in MEV extraction), which allows validators to make more money. After this, almost all Ethereum L1 validators quickly started running this software:

Thinking about Ethereum block builder Titan’s monopoly with Flashbots: How chain abstraction can unlock development opportunities?

Refer to the picture below, initially (#1) Flashbots (pink) was the only running "Builder", and half a year later fierce competition emerged (#2). Now, there are only 2 important builders (#3): Beaver and Titan.

Thinking about Ethereum block builder Titan’s monopoly with Flashbots: How chain abstraction can unlock development opportunities?

Obviously, a lot of things happened during this period, but one of the most impactful events was when Titan reached an exclusive order flow (EOF) agreement with Banana Gun — who later became a top Telegram trading bot — in April 2023. After this EOF deal occurred, Titan had the opportunity to build more profitable blocks for L1 validators than any other builder, as they had exclusive access to deals that offered higher rewards.

After this, more than 90% of Ethereum L1 transactions came from two companies (Beaver and Titan).

Thinking about Ethereum block builder Titan’s monopoly with Flashbots: How chain abstraction can unlock development opportunities?

Even more interesting are the earnings statistics as of August this year:

Flashbots

  • About 550,000 blocks created
  • Profit 16.7 ETH

Titan

  • About 600,000 blocks created
  • Profit 13,151 ETH

At today's prices, the difference is $44 million.

While this is public data, some interesting questions remain:

  • Why did Banana Gun choose to route its bundled services almost entirely to Titan when it had less than 1% market share?
  • Did Titan strike a multi-million dollar deal with the Banana Gun team at the outset to boost market share?
  • Is Titan promising kickbacks to the Banana Gun team to the detriment of its users?

The specific circumstances are unknown, and perhaps few people know this information.

As co-founder and CEO of Omni Network, why would Austin King take the time to think deeply about such a deal?

Because chain abstraction will unlock greater profit opportunities. The market is rapidly shifting to focus on crypto user experience (users don't think about gas, transaction submission, which chain to trade on, etc.), and the next wave of users will be far less "complex" than today's crypto users. New users will not care how all this happens, and there will be more such opportunities downstream of this abstraction, and each network can obtain a large source of income.

Today, OMNI’s 2 core primitives (EVM + Interop) are destroyed when used. However, few people understand that there is a business opportunity when revenue opportunities in the order flow supply chain are introduced directly into the core model of the token.

Related reading: Vitalik proposed a new concept of block construction, aiming to reconstruct the Ethereum ecosystem?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC from another wallet

The whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC from another wallet

According to PANews on July 4, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC
Bitcoin
BTC$108,896.01-0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02309-3.02%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01432+0.13%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 13:04
US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?

US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?

The US House GOP has announced the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week” to push three key crypto bills. Lawmakers will consider the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the Senate’s GENIUS Act, to be brought to a vote. 🚨NEW: Chairman @RepFrenchHill , @HouseAgGOP Chairman @CongressmanGT , and House Leadership announced that the week of July 14th will be “Crypto Week,” where the CLARITY Act, Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and GENIUS Act will be considered. @SpeakerJohnson @SteveScalise … pic.twitter.com/vIUoGaoSy1 — Financial Services GOP (@FinancialCmte) July 3, 2025 House Speaker Mike Johnson, Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill, and Agriculture Committee Chair GT Thompson announced the move Thursday . The move arrives following the passage of President Donald Trump’s ‘ Big Beautiful Bill .’ The US lawmakers noted that the mid-July review will create a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, protect financial privacy and foster the country’s position as a global crypto leader. “House Republicans are taking decisive steps to deliver the full scope of President Trump’s digital assets and cryptocurrency agenda,” Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement. Here’s What the Legislation Package Aims to Address Legislators called the move a “historic” opportunity for the US to deliver a clear, pro-innovation framework for crypto. The package of legislation would address issues such as stablecoin oversight, crypto market rules, and permanently banning the creation of a US CBDC. The effort reflects years of bipartisan work and aligns with President Trump’s pro-crypto agenda. The CLARITY Act, which passed through the House panel with a 47-6 vote last month, would set clear lines between crypto commodities and securities. The bill would drive regulatory certainty and possibly invite more institutional players. Besides, the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act, will be the top priority during the Crypto Week. The Senate already approved the bill last month in a 68-30 vote. 📜 The US Senate passes the GENIUS Act in a 68–30 vote, marking the first major federal step to regulate stablecoins and shape crypto policy. #GENIUS #StablecoinRegulation https://t.co/tzKz59abyB — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 18, 2025 The House had previously pushed its own version of stablecoin legislation dubbed the STABLE Act. However, lawmakers are turning to the Senate’s GENIUS Act version. Further, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act would block the creation of a federal digital dollar. The bill already passed out of the US House Financial Services Committee with a 27-22 vote in April. Crypto Week – A Pathway to Clear Regulation? According to Majority Leader Steve Scalise, these pieces of legislation not only further the President’s pro-growth agenda, but provide a clear regulatory framework for digital assets. Rep. Tom Emmer, a leading crypto advocate, said that America is one step closer to having clarity in digital assets. Passing of these bills will defend financial privacy and reinforce U.S. dominance in crypto innovation, he added. “A new day for American excellence has finally arrived, and now it’s time to get the job done.”
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021336-14.28%
Major
MAJOR$0.16316-6.90%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.0074+5.26%
Propy
PRO$0.8414+1.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02309-3.02%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 11:45
Backpack: will compensate users who suffer unexpected losses during maintenance

Backpack: will compensate users who suffer unexpected losses during maintenance

PANews reported on July 3 that according to official news, Backpack said on the X platform: "Today, all users holding positions will receive double points rewards. For users who suffer
Share
PANews2025/07/03 23:43

Trending News

More

The whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC from another wallet

US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?

Backpack: will compensate users who suffer unexpected losses during maintenance

US Republicans declare ‘Crypto Week’ to mull 3 crypto bills

Analysis: Bitcoin volatility drops to lowest level since 2023, large fluctuations are expected within up to 5 weeks