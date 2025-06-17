Genius Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 52% after court lifts crypto ban

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 19:18
Bitcoin
BTC$108,988.75-0.09%
U Coin
U$0.01217-1.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.113-4.72%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
Comedian
BAN$0.06217+6.34%

Genius Group has expanded its Bitcoin treasury by 52% after a U.S. court lifted a previous ban on crypto purchases, with the company reaffirming its long-term goal of accumulating 1,000 BTC.

Genius Group, a Singapore-based AI-driven education company listed on the NYSE American, has increased its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings by 52% following a favorable court ruling that lifted a previous ban on its crypto purchases.

According to CEO Roger Hamilton’s announcement on X, the company acquired 34 additional BTC in the past month, bringing its total corporate treasury to 100 BTC. The purchases were made at an average price of $100,600 per BTC, amounting to a total investment of approximately $10.06 million.

The renewed buying activity comes after the May 6 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals, which overturned a prior order that had blocked Genius Group from acquiring more Bitcoin. That restriction stemmed from a March 13 ruling by a New York District Court, which issued a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order in connection with a legal dispute surrounding the company’s merger with Fatbrain AI.

Now that the company can resume buying Bitcoin, it has reaffirmed its long-term goal of building a 1,000 BTC treasury:

The development comes amid a broader wave of corporate Bitcoin adoption. Earlier today, The Blockchain Group announced that it had raised an additional €7.2 million (about $7.7 million) to advance its goal of becoming Europe’s leading Bitcoin treasury firm.

In Japan, Metaplanet recently hit its 2025 target of 10,000 BTC following a fresh purchase of 1,112 BTC. In the U.S., Michael Saylor’s Strategy keeps expanding its BTC treasury, recently adding another 10,100 BTC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.13266-5.26%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018006-9.46%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00376-6.00%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 10:55
Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth
Moonveil
MORE$0.02135-12.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:10
U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
U Coin
U$0.01219-2.32%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018006-9.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.837-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:34

Trending News

More

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

Most crypto sectors rose, while BTC and ETH fluctuated in a narrow range