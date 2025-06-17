SlowMist: Potential suspicious activity related to Meta Pool has been detected PANews 2025/06/17 17:14

PANews reported on June 17 that SlowMist issued a security alert: Potential suspicious activities related to Meta Pool have been detected. The root cause is that the _deposit function has been rewritten, which allows arbitrary minting through the mint function without transferring tokens. Please remain vigilant.