Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

PANews
2024/12/03 13:12
Author: Chain Mind , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Each altcoin season starts in the same way: BTC surges and then goes sideways, its dominance begins to decline, and then the altcoin season begins.

Today, BTC dominance is declining, and the alt season may be coming. MATIC achieved a 160-fold growth in just 3 months in the last alt season. Many altcoins may play the same script in this cycle. Crypto KOL Chain Mind sorted out 10 projects that may become the next MATIC from various popular narratives. The data statistics time of this article is December 2, 2024.

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? Here are 10 potential projects

AIT Protocol (AIT)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? Here are 10 potential projects

Narrative: AI

AIT Protocol is a Web3 data infrastructure that uses blockchain to create a decentralized labor market where users can participate in “training to earn money” tasks. The protocol incentivizes participants to perform data annotation and AI model training through cryptoeconomics.

  • Market value: $38 million

  • Price: $0.135

Related reading: With the largest financing since 2024 and tests about to be launched, how is the new public chain Monad's ecosystem developing?

Swarm (SMT)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Narrative: RWA

Swarm Markets is a blockchain-based platform for tokenizing and trading RWAs such as stocks, bonds and gold, providing full asset support, transparency and decentralized trading.

  • Market value: $30 million

  • Price: $0.36

Related reading: RWA tokenization development in the second quarter of 2024: institutions drive the market, DeFi expands

GraphLinq Chain (GLQ)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Narrative: AI

GraphLinq Chain is a no-code platform for building, managing, and automating dApps using AI-driven tools for cross-chain integration, real-time monitoring, and seamless blockchain automation.

  • Market value: $38 million

  • Price: $0.11

Related reading: Combing 500 projects, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance

Opulous (OPUL)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Narrative: RWA

Opulous is a platform that tokenizes music assets, providing artists and fans with a decentralized way to invest in music royalties, including AI tools, staking rewards, and exclusive benefits.

  • Market value: $39 million

  • Price: $0.1

Related reading: BlackRock enters RWA, a look at 15 potential projects in the RWA track

OORT (OORT)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Narrative: AI/DePIN

OORT is a decentralized cloud platform that uses global resources to develop AI applications and provides secure storage, computing, and data services based on blockchain verification.

  • Market value: $62 million

  • Price: $0.21

Related reading: Decentralized cloud service OORT joins hands with Seagate Technology, traditional giants help encryption infrastructure

Propchain (PROPC)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Narrative: RWA

Propchain is a blockchain-powered real estate ecosystem that increases market transparency, efficiency and sustainability, connecting property owners, investors, lenders and service providers.

  • Market value: $45 million

  • Price: $1.9

Related reading: RWA: Looking back at past and present lives, how did real assets rise?

Verasity (VRA)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Narrative: AI

Verasity is a blockchain-based ecosystem that brings transparency to digital advertising and payments, using patented PoV technology to combat ad fraud and VeraWallet for secure transactions.

  • Market value: $73 million

  • Price: $0.007

Related reading: Sora is setting off a new AI craze, here are 14 related concept tokens

bitsCrunch (BCUT)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Narrative: DePIN

Bitscrunch is an AI-powered decentralized blockchain data platform that provides reliable insights on NFTs, tokens, wallets, and more, enabling developers to build scalable dApps.

  • Market value: $37 million

  • Price: $0.13

Related reading: Interview with bitsCrunch: AI-enhanced decentralized NFT data platform

Goldfinch (GFI)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects

Narrative: RWA

Goldfinch is a decentralized finance platform that provides real-world loans, backed by off-chain collateral, offering stable returns and global investment opportunities to global businesses.

  • Market value: $60 million

  • Price: $2

Related reading: Analysis of Goldfinch bad debt and USDR de-anchoring: RWA is not that simple

Open Loot (OL)

Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? Here are 10 potential projects

Narrative: Game

OpenLoot is a Web3 gaming platform that provides game developers and publishers with distribution, marketing, payment, and user experience tools to enhance their go-to-market strategies.

  • Market value: $50 million

  • Price: $0.22

Related reading: The highest increase after the launch was nearly 140%, a detailed explanation of the game platform Open Loot created by the Big Time team

