Justin Sun’s newly acquired SRM Entertainment stock skyrockets over 530%

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:45
Moonveil
MORE$0.02136-12.99%
SUN
SUN$0.017488-0.10%
Serum
SRM$0.01138-0.61%

SRM Entertainment, the Florida-based theme park supplier that was recently merged with Justin Sun’s TRON, saw its SRM stock soar by more than 530% at its last closing price.

According to data from Yahoo Finance, SRM Entertainment’s stock, selling under the ticker SRM, recently reached new heights after Sun announced his blockchain company Tron (TRX) is set to go public in a reverse merger involving the Florida-based company.

The SRM stock hit its highest peak by late June 16, reaching a high of 10.84, making the 10-fold leap from its initial 1.48 price just a day prior. Upon market close, SRM was still riding the high that followed after the Tron announcement made headlines, closing at 9.19.

Compared to its previous close, at 1.45 on June 13, the theme park supplier saw a 533% increase. Not only that, but the trading volume multiplied from an initial 2.05 million in shares to 250 million in trading volume.

In turn, Tron’s price also jumped to nearly $0.30 following the announcement. At press time, the token has gone up by nearly 2.5%, trading at a price of $0.28. Its current price stands 35% below its previous all-time high of $0.43 from December last year.

This meteoric rise in the Nasdaq-listed SRM stock was mostly fueled by its recent $210 million-reverse merger with Justin Sun’s Tron. However, the merger also resulted in the company considering a complete name change and a new treasury strategy.

Price chart for Justin Sun's Tron native token, TRX, June 17, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

Justin Sun’s Tron and SRM Entertainment’s reverse merger

According to the company’s press release, the company plans to rename itself as “Tron” and begin accumulating the Tron tokens to maximize shareholder value, as part of its shift into the new Tron-led “Treasury Strategy.”

“We are excited to invest into the future of the world’s next generation financial infrastructure,” said Chief Executive Officer of SRM Entertainment, Rich Miller.

Additionally, the company elected Tron founder Justin Sun as an advisor for the Florida firm. It also declared that it has received a $100 million equity investment from a “private investor.”

As previously reported by crypto.news, the merger was arranged by boutique investment bank Dominari Securities. The firm is well-known for having ties with the Trump family, specifically Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

However shortly after the deal was widely reported, Eric Trump posted a statement on X denying any involvement with the firm.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.13266-5.26%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018006-9.46%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00376-6.00%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 10:55
Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth
Moonveil
MORE$0.02135-12.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:10
U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
U Coin
U$0.01219-2.32%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018006-9.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.837-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:34

Trending News

More

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

Most crypto sectors rose, while BTC and ETH fluctuated in a narrow range