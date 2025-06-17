Pump.fun, Founder Alon’s X Accounts Banned, Will This Affect Upcoming $1B Token Sale?

2025/06/17 14:09
X (formerly Twitter) has banned several crypto-related accounts, including Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun and its co-founder, Alon Cohen.

Accounts of Eliza Labs leader Shaw Walters, who created the open-source operating system ElizaOS, were also suspended on Monday.

X is supposedly stepping into another wave of enforcement against memecoin tools and their founders. Pump fun’s rapid-fire launches and rumors of automated liquidity pulls made it a regulatory magnet.

The social media platform previously froze accounts involving meme trading tools, KOLs and crypto bots.

Other accounts banned on Monday include those related to GMGN, Bloom Trading, BullX and others.

Pump.fun and other affected account websites remain operational; however, the ban has raised mounting concerns over the recent memecoin hype.

Pump.fun Faces Increasing Scrutiny for its ‘Highly-Volatile’ Sales

The X platform did not specify any reason for the ban on the Solana-based memecoin account or its founder. However, speculations erupted concerning Pump.fun’s possible illegal operations.

Some users noted that the suspended platforms allegedly used unofficial APIs to wade X data, without paying for a premium. Meanwhile, other users speculated that the suspension comes as the SEC is investigating Pump.fun.

Early this year, Pump.fun faced a lawsuit for reportedly violating securities laws. Per the lawsuit, the platform sold unregistered securities disguised as meme tokens and attracted nearly $500 million in fees for marketing “highly-volatile” memecoins.

The platform had already been under pressure for selling an unregistered security – Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) token. additionally, there’s also been a lot of controversy surrounding Pump.fun, from streaming disasters with potential suicides.

Meanwhile, GMGN platform, said in a message on Telegram that it is “actively appealing” X’s decision and is working to restore the account soon.

“During this time, our operations continue uninterrupted. Our team is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and remains in close communication with the X to expedite a resolution,” the platform told users.

Cryptonews has reached out to Pump.fun and GMGN platforms.

Pump.fun’s $1 Billion Token Sale Coming?

The memecoin launchpad recently announced that it is planning to raise $1 billion in a token sale at a $4 billion token valuation. The community speculated that the token launch would be in June.

Some members said that the platform’s X account suspension would affect its upcoming token launch, as it was the major means to connect to its users. “That pump fun $1 billion token sale just got rugged,” wrote one user.

Co-founder Alon Cohen had earlier denied any rumors about the launch of a potential Pump.fun token.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates 'Crypto Week' to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth
U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
