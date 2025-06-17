Eric Trump Denies Public Role in Tron’s Nasdaq Push Despite Ties to Deal Broker

2025/06/17 14:25
Key Takeaways:

  • Eric Trump denies any public role in Tron’s Nasdaq listing despite his ties to the firm brokering the deal.
  • Tron plans to go public via a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment, backed by a $100M investment.
  • Justin Sun’s growing relationship with the Trump family has raised eyebrows amid a paused SEC investigation.

Eric Trump has dismissed reports linking him to a direct role in Tron’s planned Nasdaq listing, despite his advisory position at Dominari Securities, the firm handling the deal.

“I’m the biggest fan of Tron and love Justin Sun,” Trump posted on X Monday, calling Tron founder Justin Sun “a great friend and an icon in the crypto space,” while clarifying, “I don’t have public involvement.”

The comment has fueled speculation over whether a “private involvement” exists between Trump and the project.

Tron to Go Public via Reverse Merger With SRM Entertainment

Tron’s upcoming public debut is expected to proceed via a reverse merger with Florida-based SRM Entertainment, which recently said it had received a $100 million investment from an undisclosed party and would rebrand itself as “Tron.”

Sun will serve as an advisor, and the company plans to begin accumulating TRX tokens under a new crypto treasury strategy.

Dominari Securities, a Trump-affiliated firm headquartered in Trump Tower, is the exclusive placement agent for a $210 million stock offering tied to the deal.

Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. joined Dominari’s advisory board earlier this year.

Sun’s connections to the Trump family have strengthened in recent months.

Source: X/@EricTrump

He attended a private event for Trump’s meme coin launch, took a $75 million stake in World Liberty Financial (WLFI), and remains the largest holder of the $TRUMP token.

In May, Sun was also awarded a luxury Trump Golden Tourbillon watch during the exclusive dinner hosted by Donald Trump.

The event, held at Trump’s private golf club in Virginia, gathered the top 220 $TRUMP memecoin holders.

Following Sun’s WLFI investment, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission quietly paused its long-running investigation into him and his affiliated companies.

The probe had centered on alleged market manipulation and the sale of unregistered securities.

Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum

Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum.

According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales.

That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January.

His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office.

As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative.

The June 13 filing covers 85 million shares, including 29 million linked to convertible notes.

