Trump will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security Council today to discuss the US position on the situation in the Middle East PANews 2025/06/17 13:06

TRUMP $8.829 -0.89% HOLD $0.00009247 -5.44%

PANews June 17 news, market news: US President Trump will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security Council today to discuss the US position on the situation in the Middle East.