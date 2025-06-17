The Bank of Japan kept its target interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations PANews 2025/06/17 11:33

BANK $0.06618 +9.51%

PANews reported on June 17 that the Bank of Japan kept its target interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations and marking the third consecutive meeting where it remained unchanged.

Bank of Japan: The bond reduction plan was decided by an 8-1 vote. The monthly purchase of government bonds will be reduced, and the total purchase amount is expected to be about 2 trillion yen from January to March 2027. From April 2026, the purchase of Japanese government bonds will be reduced by about 200 billion yen per month each quarter.