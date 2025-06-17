JPMorgan set to roll out new crypto platform following trademark filing

Fxstreet
2025/06/17 09:11
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000512-46.55%
  • JPMorgan Chase has filed a trademark for a digital asset platform named JPMD.
  • The platform aims to provide a suite of crypto-related services, including trading, exchange, transfer and payment.
  • The US Patent and Trademark Office has accepted JPMorgan's filing but has yet to approve it.

JPMorgan Chase plans to launch a crypto platform branded JPMD, expected to offer trading, exchange, transfer and payments for digital assets, according to a trademark filing submitted to the United States (US) Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) on Sunday.

JPMorgan files trademark to focus on crypto trading and payments

JPMorgan Chase has submitted a trademark application for a new crypto-centric platform named JPMD, according to a filing submitted to the US Patent and Trademark Office on Sunday.

JPMD is expected to offer a range of crypto-related services, including trading, exchange, transfer, payment and the issuance of digital assets. The filing also indicates that the platform may support brokerage services and electronic fund transfers.

The PTO's website revealed that the application has been formally accepted but is still awaiting an assignment to an examiner for further review.

A trademark filing is the process of applying to register a unique name, logo, or phrase, granting the applicant exclusive rights to use it in connection with specific goods or services.

The move builds on JPMorgan's recent efforts to offer crypto-related services to its customers. The bank's blockchain arm, Kinexys Digital Payments, alongside Ondo Finance and Chainlink, completed the second batch of a cross-chain Delivery versus Payment (DvP) settlement test last week.

Although Kinexys had been functioning as a permissioned blockchain network, the move marked its second transaction involving a public blockchain after a test transaction with the same stakeholders in May.

JPMorgan is also reportedly planning to accept crypto ETFs as collateral for loans, starting with BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). Furthermore, the company, alongside other US banks, including Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo, is reportedly planning to launch a joint stablecoin following progress on the GENIUS stablecoin bill, which is set for a final passage vote in the US Senate on Tuesday.

The efforts were reportedly aimed at competing with crypto-native issuers by leveraging regulatory compliance and the trust associated with traditional financial institutions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.13266-5.36%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018014-8.86%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00376-6.00%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 10:55
Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth
Moonveil
MORE$0.02129-12.56%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:10
U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
U Coin
U$0.01222-1.92%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018014-8.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.836-0.87%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:34

Trending News

More

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million