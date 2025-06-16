OGN DAO to buy back over $3 million worth of OGN

2025/06/16 23:06
PANews reported on June 16 that according to the official announcement of Origin Protocol, OGN DAO has passed a governance proposal to approve the use of more than $3 million in funds for the OGN token market buyback. The buyback funds will be implemented in stages, with the first $100,000 operation to be launched before July 4 and last until the second quarter of 2026. All buyback tokens will be immediately distributed to xOGN stakers.

The DAO also uses a permanent protocol revenue repurchase mechanism to use all revenue generated by Origin's liquid staking tokens OETH, stablecoins OUSD and other products for OGN market repurchase. The DAO treasury currently holds 1.3 million OGN to be distributed, and existing stakers can automatically receive rewards without any action. This reform aims to establish a direct transmission mechanism between protocol business growth and token value.

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/07/04 10:55
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth
PANews2025/07/04 11:10
PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
PANews2025/07/04 07:34

