Magic Eden has received airdrops: The minimum living allowance is worth $272, and the largest address has received over $1.28 million in tokens

PANews
2024/12/11 17:36
Author: Frank, PANews

The Movement order-sharing craze has not yet ended , and Magic Eden’s airdrop is coming soon.

On December 10, Magic Eden, a cross-chain NFT market that raised $130 million, announced a TGE and launched an activity for users to airdrop and claim tokens ME. Many studios posted their results on social media, saying that this is another high-return project this year. However, since there is no detailed data on the airdrop of ME tokens on the market, PANews conducted a data analysis of Magic Eden's airdrop program and analyzed the 125,000 addresses that have received them to determine the value of Magic Eden's airdrop.

The maximum amount of money that can be collected from the minimum living security account is $272

As of 14:00 on December 11, a total of 92.26 million ME tokens have been claimed, and more than 73.8% of the tokens have been claimed. Overall, the claimed airdrop size of this round of Magic Eden is about US$738 million.

Magic Eden has received airdrops: The minimum living allowance is worth $272, and the largest address has received over $1.28 million in tokens

The most distributed addresses are those with less than 100 ME tokens, with 45,936 addresses receiving less than 100 ME tokens. The least number of addresses can receive 34 tokens, which is equivalent to receiving 272 US dollars at the maximum of 8 US dollars. 6,917 addresses received 34 ME tokens, accounting for about 5.5%. The remaining 94.5% of the addresses received more than this amount. From this perspective, the ME airdrop is also a big benefit.

The number of addresses that received between 101 and 500 coins ranked second, with 43,182 addresses. Addresses that received less than 2,000 coins accounted for 91.8% of the addresses that had received coins. On average, each address received 735.8 coins, with the highest value of approximately $5,886.

Among the addresses that have received the funds, there are 664 addresses with earnings of more than $100,000. There are 7 addresses with more than 100,000 coins, of which the single highest address is 160,037 coins. Calculated at the highest price of $8, the income of this address exceeds $1.28 million.

Magic Eden, Movement, Hyperliquid, who is the king of airdrops?

Several recent airdrop projects have concentrated on TGE, making the coin-buying players the envy of the industry again. Compared with several recent airdrop projects, 98.5% of Movement’s airdrops have received more than 100 tokens, with a value greater than $100. About 43.4% of Hyperliquid’s airdrops have received more than 100 tokens, with a value of more than $1,000. About 94.5% of Magic Eden’s airdrops have received more than 34 tokens, with a value of more than $272.

Comparing the highest amount received by a single address, the largest single address of Hyperliquid received more than 9.56 million US dollars, the largest single address of Movement received about 500,000 US dollars, and the largest single address of Magic Eden received about 1.28 million US dollars, which is between the former two.

From the above data, Hyperliquid has the highest single address profit and the average profit per person is also higher. However, from the perspective of inclusiveness, Magic Eden has a better sunshine effect.

Magic Eden has received airdrops: The minimum living allowance is worth $272, and the largest address has received over $1.28 million in tokens

After the tokens are launched, there is a common price difference between different platforms

After the launch of the ME token, there was a large price difference between on-chain exchanges and centralized exchanges. On DEXs such as Meteora and Raydium, the price of ME reached as high as $13 per token. On the morning of December 11, the price on Meteora also rose to $9.9. On mainstream centralized exchanges such as Binance, the highest price of ME was $8. The main reason for this price gap is that the time when each exchange launched the ME token was different. Meteora launched ME as early as 22:00 on December 10, while Binance opened at 23:00. In addition, the transaction depth between each transaction may also be the main reason for this price difference. Among the ME holding addresses, Binance and OKX are still the largest exchange holding addresses.

MOVE, which was issued the day before, also had a large price difference problem among various exchanges. Being the first to list the coin has become the first principle for various exchanges for star airdrop projects.

Back to Magic Eden's fundamental information, according to data from nftpulse, Magic Eden is currently leading the NFT trading market. In the past year, Magic Eden has more than 1.5 million active users. The annual trading revenue exceeded US$60.3 million, more than three times that of the second-place OpenSea. However, in terms of trading volume, Magic Eden is still lower than Blur, with a market share of about 19.5%.

Magic Eden has received airdrops: The minimum living allowance is worth $272, and the largest address has received over $1.28 million in tokens

However, as an NFT trading market dominated by rune transactions, Magic Eden's main transactions are still concentrated in runes, which is strictly different from the main business direction of OpenSea and Blur. But from the perspective of transaction revenue, Magic Eden's annual revenue of 60 million US dollars can also rank around 30th in the DeFi protocol, which is basically the same as Avalanche's fees, and even ahead of Phantom and Arbitrum. From this perspective, if the rune market can re-explode in the future, Magic Eden's development still has a lot of room for growth.

All the specific data are here for readers' reference.

