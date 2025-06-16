Metaplanet Passes Coinbase As 7th-Biggest Bitcoin Holder, Poised To Overtake Tesla And Hut 8

Metaplanet’s latest Bitcoin buy has pushed its total holdings past those of Coinbase, setting the stage for it to overtake Tesla and Hut 8 next.

The Japan-based investment firm said earlier today that it acquired an additional 1,112 BTC for roughly $117 million, bringing its total to 10,000 coins to become the world’s 7th-biggest corporate holder of BTC.

Metaplanet is now just 264 BTC away from Canadian mining firm Hut 9 and closing on the 11,509 BTC held by Elon Musk’s Tesla, according to data from BitBo. Coinbase holds 9,267 Bitcoin.

Leading corporate Bitcoin holder Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) still maintains a dominant position in the rankings with its reserves of 582,000 BTC. The firm’s executive chair Michael Saylor also recently hinted at another purchase, which, if history repeats, will be announced later today.

Metaplanet Aims For 210K BTC By 2027, Or 1% Of Bitcoin’s Total Supply

The average purchase price for the latest acquisition was approximately $105,435 per Bitcoin, said Metaplanet’s CEO Simon Gerovich in an X post today. Overall, the company’s 10K BTC holdings were bought for around $947 million at about $94,697 per coin, he added. 

Metaplanet aims to hold 210K BTC by the end of 2027, or 1% of its total supply. In order to achieve this goal, the company will have to buy another 200K Bitcoin over the next 30 months.

Metaplanet’s Shares Pump 25% After Latest BTC Purchase

Investors reacted positively to Metaplanet’s latest BTC acquisition, with the company’s share price pumping more than 25% today, according to Google Finance. 

That has added to the company’s year-to-date gain, which stands at more than 430% as of 2:29 a.m. EST. It has also pushed the total gain over the past year to above 2,029%, after the company started accumulating Bitcoin in April last year.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates 'Crypto Week' to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth
U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
