14,000 Crypto Accounts Swept Into IRS Data Grab—Will the Supreme Court Act?

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 12:30
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04093-1.32%
MASS
MASS$0.0003767+0.93%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03465-0.40%

The Supreme Court is being urged to dismantle a controversial IRS tactic that allowed warrantless data grabs from 14,000 crypto users, redefining privacy rights for the digital age.

Mass IRS Record Seizure Hits 14,000 Crypto Users—Can the Supreme Court Push Back?

A constitutional showdown over the privacy rights of cryptocurrency users could reshape how digital financial data is protected under the Fourth Amendment. On June 13, the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) and Supreme Court litigator Kannon Shanmugam filed a reply brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in Harper v. Faulkender, challenging the federal government’s use of the “third-party doctrine” to justify warrantless seizures of crypto-related financial records. The case centers on James Harper, a Coinbase customer whose data was swept up in an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) probe. According to the brief:

The legal action follows a series of lower court rulings. In 2022, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit ruled Harper could pursue legal action against the IRS. However, a federal district court dismissed the suit in 2023, and that dismissal was later upheld, with the courts relying on the third-party doctrine. NCLA contends this precedent—originally used in targeted investigations of individuals—cannot be justified when applied to mass data collection in the digital economy. Their position: “The Justices should return the doctrine to that focused, limited foundation or do away with it entirely.” This view echoes broader concerns in the judiciary, including Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s assertion that the doctrine is “ill suited to the digital age.”

Mark Chenoweth, president of NCLA, emphasized the broader stakes: “The third-party doctrine is a Fourth Amendment abomination. People have little choice in the digital age but to share private information with third-party service providers. Doing so does not surrender their property or privacy interests in that data, so the Court should require government agencies to obtain search warrants to access it.” Senior Litigation Counsel John Vecchione added:

While law enforcement agencies warn that curtailing the doctrine could hamper criminal investigations, digital rights advocates argue that robust constitutional protections are essential as cryptocurrencies and decentralized platforms become central to financial life.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.13419-3.65%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01798-8.42%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00376-6.00%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 10:55
Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth
Moonveil
MORE$0.02108-17.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:10
U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
U Coin
U$0.01219-1.77%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01798-8.42%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.83-0.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:34

Trending News

More

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million