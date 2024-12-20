OSL Trading Time: BTC has fallen back more than 11% from its historical high, and analysts believe it is a short-term fluctuation

PANews
2024/12/20 10:49
Bitcoin
BTC$108,809.27-0.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02292-3.97%
Term Finance
TERM$0.448+1.35%

OSL Trading Time: BTC has fallen back more than 11% from its historical high, and analysts believe it is a short-term fluctuation

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC

El Salvador continues to accelerate its Bitcoin purchases through an ambitious plan despite its deal with the International Monetary Fund. The news comes alongside a proposed Bitcoin reserve bill that, if enacted, could end the cryptocurrency market’s 4-year boom-bust cycle.

Currently, the average profit of Bitcoin investors has reached $67,000, and as the cryptocurrency market expands, experts predict that the crypto index will become a market barometer like the S&P 500. However, major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have suffered a sharp correction after the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut.

In this regard, veteran trader Peter Brandt is bullish on the Bitcoin-gold ratio, believing that the current downturn may be temporary, but analyst Justin Bennett warns that if the bulls lose momentum, there may be further declines.

On the policy level, Senator Cynthia Lummis plans to authorize the Federal Reserve to buy and hold Bitcoin, Craig Wright, the self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator, has been sentenced, President Trump has pledged to establish a national strategic Bitcoin reserve, and the German Free Democratic Party is also pushing for the integration of digital assets into the country's existing financial framework. Despite the current downward trend in the market, the industry remains optimistic about the maturity of the crypto market in the next few years as institutional investors purchase the equivalent of 8 years of Bitcoin issuance in 2024.

2. Key data (as of 09:25 HKT, December 20)

  • S&P 500: 5,867.08 (+23.00% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 20,109.06 points (+29.05% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.559% (+67.81 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 106.593 (+7.05% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $96,983.10 (+129.46% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $97.39 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,415.35 (+49.70% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $59.25 billion

3. ETF flows (December 19 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$647.89 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$63.16 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Retail sales month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 17)

  • Actual: 0.7% / Previous: 0.5% / Expected: 0.5%

Federal Reserve interest rate decision (03:00 am, December 19)

  • Actual: 4.5% / Previous: 4.75% / Expected: 4.5%

Final GDP quarter-on-quarter value (09:30 p.m., December 19)

  • Actual: 3.1% / Previous: 3.00% / Expected: 2.80%

Core PCE price index month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.3% / Expected: 0.2%

Personal income month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.6% / Expected: 0.4%

Personal expenditure month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.4% / Expected: 0.5%

5. Hot News

  • Metaplanet issues 5 billion yen in ordinary bonds to accelerate Bitcoin purchases

  • Mt.Gox address just transferred nearly 720 BTC, worth about $69.87 million

  • Data: The number of active cryptocurrency users in Hong Kong is currently estimated to be only about 100,000

  • El Salvador wallet address holds 11 bitcoins worth $1.07 million

  • US SEC approves Hashdex to launch Nasdaq Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto index ETF

  • El Salvador officials: Will accelerate the purchase of Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, the official Bitcoin wallet Chivo will be sold or discontinued

  • The UFD that a trader bought for $700 is now worth more than $12.56 million

  • US listed company reAlpha plans to use up to 25% of its surplus cash to buy cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin mining company MARA has increased its holdings of 15,574 bitcoins in the past two months, worth about $1.53 billion

  • Bitcoin mining company Hut 8 increased its holdings by 990 BTC, and its total reserve value increased to US$1 billion

  • Ceffu deposits 2,025 BTC, about $207 million, to Binance

  • Fuel is now open for airdrops and token staking

  • Binance Alpha has announced the third batch of projects

  • Bitwise CIO: BTC's pullback is only a short-term fluctuation and does not change the long-term bullish trend of the crypto market

  • Binance User Survey: 23.89% of respondents believe AI tokens will dominate market growth in 2025, 16.1% hold Meme coins

  • Kelp DAO releases KERNEL token economics, 55% allocated to community rewards and airdrops

  • El Salvador reaches $1.4 billion loan agreement with IMF, Bitcoin payments will become voluntary

  • Powell: We are not allowed to own Bitcoin and we do not want to change the law

  • Trump family crypto project WLFI announces long-term partnership with Ethena Labs

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC from another wallet

The whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC from another wallet

According to PANews on July 4, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC
Bitcoin
BTC$108,784-0.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02279-4.04%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01433+0.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 13:04
US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?

US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?

The US House GOP has announced the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week” to push three key crypto bills. Lawmakers will consider the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the Senate’s GENIUS Act, to be brought to a vote. 🚨NEW: Chairman @RepFrenchHill , @HouseAgGOP Chairman @CongressmanGT , and House Leadership announced that the week of July 14th will be “Crypto Week,” where the CLARITY Act, Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and GENIUS Act will be considered. @SpeakerJohnson @SteveScalise … pic.twitter.com/vIUoGaoSy1 — Financial Services GOP (@FinancialCmte) July 3, 2025 House Speaker Mike Johnson, Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill, and Agriculture Committee Chair GT Thompson announced the move Thursday . The move arrives following the passage of President Donald Trump’s ‘ Big Beautiful Bill .’ The US lawmakers noted that the mid-July review will create a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, protect financial privacy and foster the country’s position as a global crypto leader. “House Republicans are taking decisive steps to deliver the full scope of President Trump’s digital assets and cryptocurrency agenda,” Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement. Here’s What the Legislation Package Aims to Address Legislators called the move a “historic” opportunity for the US to deliver a clear, pro-innovation framework for crypto. The package of legislation would address issues such as stablecoin oversight, crypto market rules, and permanently banning the creation of a US CBDC. The effort reflects years of bipartisan work and aligns with President Trump’s pro-crypto agenda. The CLARITY Act, which passed through the House panel with a 47-6 vote last month, would set clear lines between crypto commodities and securities. The bill would drive regulatory certainty and possibly invite more institutional players. Besides, the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act, will be the top priority during the Crypto Week. The Senate already approved the bill last month in a 68-30 vote. 📜 The US Senate passes the GENIUS Act in a 68–30 vote, marking the first major federal step to regulate stablecoins and shape crypto policy. #GENIUS #StablecoinRegulation https://t.co/tzKz59abyB — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 18, 2025 The House had previously pushed its own version of stablecoin legislation dubbed the STABLE Act. However, lawmakers are turning to the Senate’s GENIUS Act version. Further, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act would block the creation of a federal digital dollar. The bill already passed out of the US House Financial Services Committee with a 27-22 vote in April. Crypto Week – A Pathway to Clear Regulation? According to Majority Leader Steve Scalise, these pieces of legislation not only further the President’s pro-growth agenda, but provide a clear regulatory framework for digital assets. Rep. Tom Emmer, a leading crypto advocate, said that America is one step closer to having clarity in digital assets. Passing of these bills will defend financial privacy and reinforce U.S. dominance in crypto innovation, he added. “A new day for American excellence has finally arrived, and now it’s time to get the job done.”
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021355-14.32%
Major
MAJOR$0.16297-7.44%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.0074+5.26%
Propy
PRO$0.8413+1.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02279-4.04%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 11:45
Backpack: will compensate users who suffer unexpected losses during maintenance

Backpack: will compensate users who suffer unexpected losses during maintenance

PANews reported on July 3 that according to official news, Backpack said on the X platform: "Today, all users holding positions will receive double points rewards. For users who suffer
Share
PANews2025/07/03 23:43

Trending News

More

The whale that had been dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC, transferred out 10,000 BTC from another wallet

US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?

Backpack: will compensate users who suffer unexpected losses during maintenance

US Republicans declare ‘Crypto Week’ to mull 3 crypto bills

Analysis: Bitcoin volatility drops to lowest level since 2023, large fluctuations are expected within up to 5 weeks