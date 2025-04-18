PA Chart | Who is betting on $WLFI? A list of public investors in the Trump family’s crypto project

2025/04/18 15:16
Recently, market maker DWF Labs spent $25 million to purchase the governance token of World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) through a strategic private placement transaction. As this Trump family-backed project attracts more crypto investors of different styles, PA Chart has sorted out the institutions and individuals currently known to have publicly bet on $WLFI. Among them, Tron founder Justin Sun, who is also a consultant to WLFI, is the largest known individual investor.

