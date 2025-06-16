Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 01:30
Moonveil
MORE$0.02128-13.39%

Bitcoin plummets on Israel-Iran conflict, Bitcoin liquidations surge to $1.16 Billion, Robert Kiyosaki declares civil war has begun, and more in this Week in Review.

Week in Review

Bitcoin plunged below $104,000 following Iranian airstrikes by Israel. The dip triggered a wave of liquidations totaling $1.16 billion. Economist Peter Schiff seized the opportunity to criticize Bitcoin’s performance. Meanwhile, Robert Kiyosaki warned that a U.S. conflict has begun, suggesting a violent summer ahead and urging investors to flee to Bitcoin. Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley predicted that Bitcoin will enter a “no-sell zone” once it surpasses $130,000 to $150,000. The ECB confirmed that gold has overtaken the euro as the second-largest reserve asset globally.

Bitcoin Plummets Below $104K as Tehran Airstrikes Send Shockwaves Through Markets

Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review

Bitcoin dipped below $104,000 on Wednesday, reaching an intraday low of $103,362 following reports of airstrikes… read more.

Editor’s comment: As discussed in this week’s episode of Token Narratives (Episode 56), the market hasn’t priced in escalation.

Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion; Economist Claims BTC Is 15% Lower vs. Gold

Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review

Economist Peter Schiff has renewed his criticism of bitcoin, questioning its status as “digital gold” after the cryptocurrency… read more.

Editor’s comment: Gold acted as a safe haven immediately after the news of Israel’s attacks on Iran. Bitcoin isn’t yet that visceral flight to safety, at least in the short term.

Robert Kiyosaki Declares Civil War Has Begun—Warns of Violent Summer

Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review

Robert Kiyosaki declares civil war has begun, sounding the alarm on economic collapse and urging a flight to bitcoin… read more.

Editor’s comment: If you haven’t checked out the excellent book The Fourth Turning, you definitely should.

Bitwise CEO: Bitcoin Hits No-Sell Zone Above $130K-$150K

Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review

Bitwise’s CEO makes a bold prediction: bitcoin holders will stop selling once the crypto hits the $130K-$150K range… read more.

Editor’s comment: Counterintuitively, Horsley argues that once the price of Bitcoin clears $130K – $150K, buyers will be less likely to sell.

ECB Confirms Gold Dethroned the Euro as the Second Reserve Asset

Bitcoin Plummets on Israel-Iran Conflict, Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion, and More — Week in Review

A recent report by the ECB confirms that gold, following a significant rally in 2024, has become the second-largest asset… read more.

Editor’s comment: You’re telling me that the BRICS, made up of countries that flat-out hate each other, is going to have a better chance than the Euro did at becoming the global reserve asset?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.13419-3.65%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01798-8.42%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00376-6.00%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 10:55
Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth
Moonveil
MORE$0.02108-17.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:10
U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
U Coin
U$0.01219-1.77%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01798-8.42%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.83-0.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:34

Trending News

More

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million